Micro Gas Generator Market Global Opportunities,Trend,Growth Rate,Application,Regional Analysis and Top Competitors

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Micro Gas Generator Market 2019-2025

Micro gas generators which are also known as micro turbines provide a robust mechanism for the generation of gas in critical applications like inflating airbags in vehicles. The micro gas generators are also used in major space exploration like rocket propellers among others. However, this use is extremely niche. The micro gas generators are also used for power generation in industries. A wide range of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy to create power, a portable application, and shortage of power supply make its application essential.

The major growth of the market is expected to come in the automotive vehicle segment, wherein the sales of next-gen electric vehicles are expected to drive growth. These micro gas generators are ideal for conventional uses like inflating air bags. Moreover, these are also ideal for recharging electric batteries. The rising demand for these and other major innovations in electric cars are expected to drive tremendous growth for the market soon.

Micro Gas Generator Market Segmentation

The global micro gas generators market report is segmented according to the aftermarket type and original equipment manufacturer type. Moreover, the micro gas generator market is also segmented according to its application in the automotive sector, including their use in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. While the demand for power generators remains high in other industrial segments, the automotive sector is expected to be the real engine of growth in the micro gas generator market.

Major Key Players

Autoliv

Nippon Kayaku Group

Daicel Corporation

Hirtenberger

Shaanxi Qinghua Vehicle System

Additionally, apart from a few prominent players, others are still struggling to build an ecosystem to support charging mechanisms for electric vehicles. The rising investment in research in this area, and on-going adoption of micro gas generators for recharging electric batteries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the global micro gas generator market.

Regional Analysis

The global micro gas generator market report is segmented in key regions of the globe including North America region, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to register the highest total revenues in the North American region. The growing demand for electric vehicles, the adoption of sustainable energy goals, and decreasing sales of conventional vehicles are expected to drive considerable growth for the market. Additionally, the commercial segment is expected to take kindly to the electric vehicles as it comes reequipped with autonomous driving technology which is expected to reduce costs significantly.

Industry News

Mitsubishi, the giant Japanese Automaker recently showcased a new concept car which the company believes is the wave of the future. The Mitsubishi Mi-Tech Concept car comprised of four electric motors and a gas-powered turbine. The company termed it an electric SUV. The concept car also featured a fully autonomous driving concept along with a new heads-up display. Such concepts are becomingly increasing commonplace in the automotive sector with many companies already in the lead to build the next-gen electric vehicles powered by micro gas generators.

