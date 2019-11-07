Advanced Packaging Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Advanced Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Advanced Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Advanced Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Advanced Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Advanced Packaging market. This report focused on Advanced Packaging market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Advanced Packaging Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

During the final stages of semiconductor development, a tiny block of materials (the silicon wafer, logic, and memory) is wrapped in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion and allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. Typical packaging configurations have included the leadless chip carriers and pin-grid arrays of the 1980s, the system-in-package and package-on package setups of the 2000s, and, most recently, 2-D integrated-circuit technologies such as wafer-level, flip-chip, and through silicon via setups.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ASE, Amkor, SPIL, Stats Chippac, PTI, JCET, J-Devices, UTAC, Chipmos, Chipbond, STS, Huatian, NFM, Carsem, Walton, Unisem, OSE, AOI, Formosa, NEPES

Overview:

Advanced packaging can be described as a general grouping of a wide range of techniques that covers systems like fan-out wafer-level packaging, 2.5D, 3D-IC, and system-in-package. The global market for advanced packaging is all set to gain from better market percolation of the industry into various associated ones. The global market is sure to benefit from recent innovation launched by various companies to ensure better performance of the product and simplify operations.

The idea of cramming in a lot of chips in a package is quite old where it relied more on the Moore’s Law. However, with better technological integration, the market is now putting a better emphasis on the shrinking of wires and transistors. However, the distance the signal should travel in the coming years is increasing with each passing day, that too, via a thin wire. Better packaging design can significantly curb the energy consumed to transfer that signal from one node to another. On the other hand, it would significantly improve the speed of the current passing from one end to the other.

A wide range of products Sis now going to benefit from the inclusion of impacts generated by several market players from myriad industries. The surge in the intake of smartphones can also trigger better growth in the market revenue generation process. However, there are factors that can significantly impact the market. For instance, the growing demand for minimalization of devices can trigger better market growth for the global advanced packaging market. Rising investment for better innovation can trigger significant market growth.

Segmentation:

The global market for advanced packaging can be segmented on the grounds of effective type and application. The process is expected to inspire better market growth in diverse segments as it would reveal several insights regarding the industry that would assist in the better decision-making process for the coming years.

By type, the global market for advanced packaging can be segmented into 3.0 DIC, FO SIP, FO WLP, 3D WLP, WLCSP, 2.5D, and Flip Chip.

By application, the global market for advanced packaging can be segmented into Analog & Mixed Signal

Wireless Connectivity, Optoelectronic, MEMS & Sensor, Misc Logic and Memory, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe market with strong potential. This is due to the sophisticated technology that has been included in the process to ensure easy adoption of latest methods. These two regions are expected to benefit from strong technological integration, better infrastructure, and other related features. High investment capacity is also a major traction provider for these two markets owing to which the research and development sector is witnessing significant growth. The Asia Pacific market, with its emerging economies showing a high probability for growth, can significantly strengthen the market expansion scope.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Advanced Packaging Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Advanced Packaging market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

