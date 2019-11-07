Global Freshly-Crafted Beer Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The report published on the global freshly crafted beer market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the freshly crafted beer market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The rising demand for different kinds of beer types across regions like North America and Europe is boosting the market value towards a positive direction. Microbrewers are producing as well as selling beer with key characteristic product offerings attached to it to cater to its target audience, thereby resulting in a homogenous market. This has, in turn, enabled craft brewers to create their independent segment in the market of freshly crafted beer. The rising demand for craft beers across different countries has prompted consumers to form various key non-profit associations in order mobilize craft beer association. The primal motive behind the creation of such organizations is to steer activity of the emerging first entrants in the segment, thereby maintaining the demand for specialized products against the typical mass-produced beers.

The booming growth of the freshly crafted beer market has led to the rise in the availability of technical equipment and capital, making it possible to brew in a small scale. Though entrepreneurs have faced major difficulties when it comes to financing their breweries and getting hold of the precise equipment. However, with time, the market is experiencing increasing adoption of number of upgraded and advanced technologies and equipment that are designed specifically for the purpose of craft brewery.

Key Players:

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing

Market Segmentation

The global freshly crafted beer market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market is divided into lager and ale. The ale segment of the market is expected to garner considerable traction in the coming years. While the lager segment already holds massive popularity and demand across the globe and it is slated to only increase in the forthcoming years.

By application, the market segments into offline sales and online sales. The offline sales segment holds the upper hand over its counterpart. However, with the growth of the digital media and penetration of internet, the offline sales segment is expected to grow leaps and bounds over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global freshly crafted beer market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market is highly popular in the North American region and is expected to gain considerable growth in the forthcoming years of the forecast period. The European market leads the global standing due to the massive popularity of all types of beer herein. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to be a major geography for freshly crafted forms of beer in the near future.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



