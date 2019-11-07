Three-Wheeler Market World Review 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Three-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier Vs. Load Carrier), By Fuel Type (Electric, Petrol/CNG and Diesel), By Region (APAC, Africa, South America and Rest of World), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at around $19.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8%, to reach $39.9 billion by 2024.



The growing demand for three-wheelers globally has been backed by its low price, easy manoeuvrability and efficient performance. Moreover, three-wheelers market is anticipated to become more promising, as companies are launching new models according to the customized specifications across different regions. Additionally, the rising demand for transportation in regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa along with growing inclination towards last-mile delivery of products would further propel growth in the market over the next five years.

Some of the major players operating in the global three-wheelers market are Bajaj Auto Limited, Piaggio & C. S.p.A., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited, Scooters India Limited, Atul Auto Limited, ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co., Ltd.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2024

The objective of the study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of three-wheelers market, which covers sales, demand and supply of three-wheelers market globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of three-wheelers market.

To classify and forecast the global three-wheelers market based on vehicle type, fuel type, by company type and by region type.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the global three-wheelers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global three-wheelers market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global three-wheelers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of three-wheelers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier vs. Load Carrier)

4.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol/CNG, Diesel, Electric)

4.2.3. By Company

4.2.4. By Region

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)



5. Pricing and Price Point Analysis



6. Product Portfolio



7. Voice of Customer



8. Asia-Pacific Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

8.5. Voice of Customer - Asia-Pacific

8.6. Asia-Pacific Three-Wheeler Regional Analysis



9. Africa Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

9.5. Voice of Customer - Africa

9.6. Africa Three-Wheeler Country Analysis



10. South America Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

10.5. Voice of Customer - South America

10.6. South America Three-Wheeler Country Analysis



11. Rest of World Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

11.4. Rest of World Three-Wheeler Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bajaj Auto Limited

14.2. Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

14.3. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

14.4. TVS Motor Company Limited

14.5. Scooters India Limited

14.6. Atul Auto Limited

14.7. ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.8. Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uswf3h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.