Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook to 2024: A $466.2 Million Industry Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market By Raw Material, By Type (Heat Sensitive & Others), By Machine Type (Vertical Form & Horizontal Form), By Product (Vials & Others), By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blow Fill Seal Market was valued at around $350 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $466.2 million by 2024.



The growing demand for blow fill seal technology in pharmaceutical industry owing to its versatile features such as ease in processing, aseptic filling and hermetic sealing is anticipated to propel growth in the market. Blow fill seal technology is an automated contamination free packaging technique wherein, liquid formulations are filled and sealed in a continuous process.



The market for blow-fill-seal technology is growing on account of increasing middle-class population and the rising demand for blow fill seal technology from the chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and food and beverage industries. In terms of raw material, the market for blow-fill-seal technology is categorized into polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethene (HDPE) and low-density polyethene (LDPE) and others. LDPE dominates the global blow-fill-seal technology market as it is replacing glass products. In terms of product, the market is categorized into bottles, vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes & Injectables.



Vials category accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period as well owing to the increasing demand for single-dose packaging of pharmaceutical products.



Asia-Pacific dominates the global blow-fill-seal technology market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. The growth of Asia-Pacific blow fill seal technology market is mainly attributable to the growing demand for hygienic packaging in the pharmaceutical business.



Few of the major companies operating in the global blow-fill-seal technology market are Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation and Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the global blow fill seal technology market size.

To forecast the global blow fill seal technology market based on type, raw material, product, machine type, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global blow fill seal technology market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global blow fill seal technology market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the blow fill seal technology market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of products using the blow fill seal technology.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Aided Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

5. Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Raw Material (Polypropylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene and Others)

5.2.2. By Type (Oxygen Sensitive, Heat Sensitive, Light Sensitive)

5.2.3. By Machine Type (Vertical form fill seal machines, Horizontal forms fill seal machines)

5.2.4. By Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules and Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables)

5.2.5. By End-user (Pharmaceutical and Others {Personal Care, Chemical and Food & Beverages)}

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.2.7. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Asia-Pacific Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. North America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Europe: Country Analysis



9. South America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East & Africa Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Benchmarking

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Catalent Inc.

13.2.2. Recipharm AB

13.2.3. Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS

13.2.4. Weiler Engineering Inc.

13.2.5. Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

13.2.6. The Ritedose Corporation

13.2.7. Curida AS

13.2.8. Unipharma LLC

13.2.9. Pharmapack Co. Ltd.

13.2.10. Unicep Packaging LLC

14. Strategic Recommendations



