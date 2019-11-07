Hair Curling Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

A hair curling machine or a hair roller is a small tube that is rolled into the hair for curling it or straightening curly hair, thereby creating a new hairstyle. This hair styling machine is widely used for the convenience it offers. Over the years, it has evolved both in functionality and design, and their advantages and performance too at the same time have largely increased. Fast heating, even heat distribution, gentle and smooth sliding, user-friendly, anti-rust, amid others are some of its key features that have increased its demand manifold.

Various factors are propelling the hair curling machine market. These include the growing demand for lightweight and portable hair curling machines, constant technological innovations, need for hair curlers with improved quality and better features, evolving trends in fashion in hair styling, and rapidly changing hairstyle trends. Additional factors pushing market growth include celebrity & social media influence, and fashion runways, and increasing professional salon service that has opened vast avenues.

On the flip side, using a hair curler frequently can harm the hair and also make it dry and fragile. Moreover, it can make the hair lose sparkle as well as make it look dull and unhealthy. This is likely to impede the hair curling machine market growth.

Key Players:

Remington

Torlen

Vega

Unilever

Philips

Procter & Gamble

Rusk

Ikonic

BaByliss

Andis

John Frieda

Xtava

KISS Products, Inc

Conair

Helen of Troy Limited

Market Segmentation

The report offers a systematic and comprehensive framework of the hair curling machine market segmentation based on product type and application for a better understanding.

Based on the product type, the hair curling machine market is segmented into splint type, spiral tube, conical tube, round tube, and others.

Based on the application, the hair curling machine market is segmented into offline sales and online sales.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the hair curling machine market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa.

The hair curling machine market in the APAC region will have substantial growth chiefly on account of the high sales of curlers in the region. Australia, Korea, Japan, and China are the chief contributors in this region.

The hair curling machine market in Europe and North America are predicted to have healthy growth owing to increased uses of grooming and hairstyling tools in these regions.

The hair curling machine market in the MEA and Latin America is predicted to have significant growth chiefly on account of women preferring to visit professional salons for hair styling.

Industry News

May 2019: After six long years of waiting, GHD has finally launched its epic new hair curler, which will be an absolute game-changer. It has been specially designed for simplifying the process of curling and let burnt foreheads and fingers become a thing of the past. It comes with a unique U design having four ceramic plates, which will shape the hair into curls at an optimum temperature. The hair will then pass through the cooling plates for setting the curls in place. Right from tousled tresses to deep waves, there are different forms of curls that one can make with this curler.

