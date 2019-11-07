Global Black Start Generator Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025 - Diesel Black Start Generators to Occupy Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Start Generator - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Black Start Generator market worldwide is projected to grow by US$379.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%.



Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$89.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Aggreko PLC

Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Gensal Energy

Himoinsa S.L.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kohler Company

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mpower

MTU Onsite Energy GmbH

Wartsila Corporation

Zest WEG Group

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Black Start Generator Market to Register Moderate Growth

Diesel Type of Black Start Generators to Occupy Largest Share

Worldwide Market Share of Black Start Generators in Percentage, by Type: 2017-2026

Global Competitor Market Shares

Black Start Generator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

Global Market Share of Black Start Generators in Percentage, by Application Type

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A Prelude into Leading Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Number of Power Plant Constructions to Support Market Growth

Power Generation Capacity (New and Expanded) in First Quarter of 2018 Vs. 2017

Worldwide Growth of Electricity generation (in Billion KWH): 2016-2040

Approvals and Funding Awards to Support Market Growth

New Installations to Spearhead Growth

Change in Black Start Provision from 2018 to 2030

Distributed Energy Resources - Offer Growth Opportunities for Transparent and Open Black Start Market

Installed Capacity (in MW) of Despatchable Distributed Energy Resources by Technology Type: 2017-2049

An Overview of Black Start RFP

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



