Global Auto Leasing Market 2019 Research Methodology of Top Key Players & Forecast to 2025

It was reported through a study that the emergence of industrial 4.0 to be one of the biggest growth drivers of the industrial WLAN market. Industry 4.0 revolves is centered around automation of factories and the integration of IoT across different industries. Technologies like big data analytics, cloud services, and pervasive intelligent sensing technologies are aiding the industrial advancement. Smart factories and the advancements in technologies is influencing an increase in the integration of intelligent sensing technologies that are used across different industrial automation application. The adoption of WLAN enables end-to-end communication without the need of conversions and energy-efficient wireless solutions. It offers a number of key benefits that includes no downtime and deterioration, flexibility, minimal installation time, minimum cost of labor, and cost-effectiveness. The report published on the global industrial WLAN revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the industrial WLAN was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The integration of IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics is majorly encouraging innovations as well as developments in the field of wireless solutions. End-users are inclining towards wireless technologies over cable and wired management systems as wireless technologies eradicates the cost of cabling in industrial facilities. Cloud computing offers a plethora advantages like reliability, scalability, swiftness, and improved operation time. The evolution of cloud-based technologies over the years has been identified as one of the key trending factors to the growth of the industrial WLAN market.

Needless to mention, wireless LANS have a number of great applications. Today, implementation of WLAN ranges from campus-sized ones to completely mobile networks on trains and airplanes. With the help of WLAN hotspots, users can access the internet in hotels, restaurants, and now even with portable devices that connects to 3G or 4G networks.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies

Alcatel Lucent Enterprises

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Dell

Extreme Networks

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Avaya

WiFi Spark

Boingo Wireless

Allied Telesis

Market Segmentation

The global industrial WLAN has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market includes Wireless Location Appliance, Wireless LAN Controllers, Wireless Access Points, Multigigabit Switching, and AP Antennas.

By application, the market segments into the automotive industry, Water and wastewater industry, Oil and gas industry, and Power industry. The industrial WLAN is used majorly in the water and wastewater industry for water and sewage treatment plants. Additionally, WLAN ensures connectivity between control devices and field devices and allows real-time monitoring of data that are of high volumes. The power industry and automotive industry are both expected to garner significant shares in the coming years and add on to the overall growth of the market.



Regional Analysis

The global industrial WLAN is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American regional market of Industrial Wireless LAN is projected to stand tall over all the other geographical areas due to the technologically advanced landscape herein and the presence of various key manufacturers.

