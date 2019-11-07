Chad: Well-attended American Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Conference in N’Djamena brings Business and Government together

On October 30, the U.S. Embassy in Chad sponsored a two-day conference designed to increase momentum in Chad’s business community and its government to work together in creating an economic environment more inviting to trade and foreign investment. Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Davis Ba addressed more than 60 private sector and government attendees and emphasized that the American Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was “an exciting shared opportunity” aimed at expanding mutual prosperity.

The Chargé emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and the American approach to trade, stating, “While some markets are debt-driven, American business is value-driven. Investors want stability and accountability, which is why we believe that respect for human rights, rule of law, and just labor standards is the foundation of a healthy economy.” Chadian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Private Sector Development Achta Djibrine Sy told the attendees that the Government of Chad supported these goals and was looking for ways to work with the country’s business community to accelerate economic growth. In the ensuing sessions USAID AGOA specialist Kara Diallo led a series of workshops on the rules and processes entailed in exporting products to the U.S. market.



