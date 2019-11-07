Global Manufactured Soil Market Outlook Report 2019-2025 - Demand on the Rise for in-Situ Soil Blending

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufactured Soil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Manufactured Soil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%.



Garden Soil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Garden Soil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$153.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$155.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Garden Soil will reach a market size of US$336.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$576 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



Competitors identified in this market include:

B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited

Jiffy International AS

London Rock Supplies Limited

Resource Management, Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Tim O'hare Associates LLP

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Manufactured Soil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Importance of Proper Soil Structure in Achieving High Crop Yield Drives Focus on Improved Soil Blends

Manufactured Soil Aids in Waste Minimization at Restoration of Post-Industrial Sites

Rise in Investment in Building Urban Landscape Drives Demand for Manufactured Soil

Cost Benefits of Modified Oil Support its Growing Demand for in Landscape Making

Use of Soil Blends in Lawns and Gardens on Rise as More People Take to Gardening as a Hobby

Demand on Rise for in-Situ Soil Blending

Growing Emphasis on Green Spaces in Urban Establishments to Drive the Demand for Soil Mix

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



