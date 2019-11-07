Analysis on the World Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, 2014-2024 - Market Stood at $795.9 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% to Surpass $1 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magnetic Drive Pumps Market, By Flow Rate, By Material (Stainless Steel, PP & Others), By Application (Chemical Processing, Water Treatment & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global magnetic drive pumps market stood at $795.9 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach $1,064.9 million by 2024.

Magnetic drive pumps have advantages such as minimum leakage, high shelf life and specific usage in applications to avoid emission of poisonous gases which is expected to drive their demand globally. Magnetic drive pumps find application in processing of chemical fluids which are hazardous, corrosive and aggressive to handle.

Moreover, growing concerns regarding avoiding the leakage of chemical fluids and harm to workers involved in the production process is further anticipated to fuel the demand for magnetic drive pumps in the coming years. However, limitations such as limited solid handling capacity and the risk of dry running are some of the challenges for the market.

Segment Analysis

The market for magnetic drive pumps is segmented on the basis of flow rate, material, application and region.

Based on material, the market is categorized into Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), Stainless Steel and Others. Of all, stainless steel is widely used in magnetic drive pumps due to its properties such as excellent corrosion resistance and high temperature resistance. Magnetic pumps made with stainless steel can withstand against hazardous fluids such as acids, corrosive solvents and brine water.

Based on application, the market is segmented into chemical processing, water treatment, surface treatment, food processing and others, of which chemical processing dominates the market as magnetic drive pumps are used for transportation of chemicals and its distribution.

Regionally, the market has been segmented as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for magnetic drive pumps. The expanding manufacturing sector coupled with rising inclination towards energy efficient pumps across various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food processing, etc., are propelling the demand for magnetic drive pumps across Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global magnetic drive pumps market include, Iwaki Co, Sundyne, Klaus Union, ITT Goulds Pumps, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Xylem, March Manufacturing, Ruhrpumpen, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, among others.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global magnetic drive pumps market size.

To forecast the global magnetic drive pumps market based on flow rate, material, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global magnetic drive pumps market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global magnetic drive pumps market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the magnetic drive pumps market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of magnetic drive pumps.

