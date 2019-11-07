Outlook on the Australian Baby Food Market, 2019-2023 | Featuring Nestle, Danone Group, Aspen Pharmacare, Kraft Heinz, Bellamy's Australia, A2 Milk Co, Bubs Australia, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Organic Baby Food), By Region and By Channels of Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of Australia baby food looks not so attractive since the current market is largely impacted by huge demand from Chinese and other Asian countries. The market is expected to grow at a significant single-digit CAGR during the five year forecast period 2018-2023E. Milk Formula is expected to remain the largest growing segment by the end of the year 2023E.

Market Review

Australia baby food market has shown remarkable growth in the past few years. It witnessed positive CAGR in the review period 2013-18.

Increase in women workforce, rising population of infants from age 0-36 months, latent demand from China and growing urbanization are some of the major factors contributing to the positive growth. A shift in the preference of consumers was also witnessed in the review period.

Organic baby food witnessed a huge demand due to the rise in parental concerns and awareness about the products. Bubs organic, Bellamy's Organic Bio Bambino, Holle Baby Food, Rafferty Garden, Only organic and many more were some of the major brands selling organic baby food in Australia.



Growing-Up milk formula emerged as the growing category among the milk formula in the five year review period. The major reason behind this growth is that maternity leave is only for 18 weeks and therefore, making mothers more dependent on milk formula for the nutrition of the baby.

Market Segmentation



Milk formula was leading the market segment in the year 2018 since it is the most conventional and trustworthy baby food product in the market and is also considered as a prime substitute for mother's milk.

The majority of the milk formula sales in Australia were contributed through growing-up milk formula products due to a large number of infants falling in the age group of above 12 months. The largest market share was held by infants above 12 months or more in the year 2018.

In terms of nature, inorganic baby food held a maximum share of retail sales as inorganic items costs much lesser than their organic counterpart, therefore, making them the most preferred category.

New South Wales established itself as a market leader by capturing a massive revenue share for retail sales of baby food in the year 2018. It was followed by Victoria and Queensland since they are among the most populated states in Australia.

Supermarkets and Health stores are the most preferred channel for buying baby food by consumers in Australia. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are majorly made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Online also emerged as one of the preferred channels for distribution due to the increase in the number of internet users and also being convenient and time saving.



Competition Scenario



Competition within Australia baby food market was observed as concentrated with more than half of the market being captured by international players while the rest share is being held by other domestic and regional players.

Major international companies in the market are Danone Group, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Aspen Pharmacare, and PZ Cussons while domestic and regional players are The A2 Milk Co, Bellamy's Australia, Bubs Australia, and many others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Australia Baby Food Market Size, 2013-18

Australia Baby Food Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario in Australia Baby Food Market

Australia Baby Food Market Future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

2.3.1. Consolidated Research Approach

2.3.2. Market Sizing - Australia Baby Food Market

2.3.3. Variables (Independent)

2.3.4. Multi-Factor Based Sensitivity Model

2.3.5. Regression Matrix

2.3.6. Limitations

2.3.7. Final Conclusion



3. Stakeholders in the Australia Baby Food Market



4. Australia Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis



5. Value Chain Analysis in Australia Baby Food Market



6. Australia Baby Food Market Size, 2013-2018



7. Australia Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

7.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Other Baby food), 2013- 2018

7.1.1. Milk Formula By Type (Standard, Follow-On, Growing-Up, and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2013-2018

7.2. By Age group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12+ Months), 2018

7.3. By Inorganic and Organic Baby Food, 2018

7.4. By Region (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory), 2018

7.5. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health and Pharmacy Retailers, Online Retailing, Discounters, Other Foods Non-Grocery Specialists, Convenience Stores And Forecourt Retailers), 2013-2018



8. Trends and Developments in the Australia Baby Food Market

Preference to organic baby food

Mergers and Acquisitions

Increase in Urbanization

Emerging Diagou Trend

9. Issues and Challenges in the Australia Baby Food Market

Stringent MAIF Agreement

Highly Sensitive to Market Rumors

Stringent Government and Internationa Regulations

10. Decision-Making Criteria For Consumers in Baby Food Market



11. Government Regulations for Doing Business

Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code- Standard 2.9.1

World Health Organization (WHO) Code

Guidelines for labeling of baby food

Guidelines for composition of baby food

Guidelines for specialty milk formula

12. SWOT Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape in the Australia Baby Food Market

13.1. Market Share of Major Players

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Nestle

13.2.2. Danone Group

13.2.3. Aspen Pharmacare

13.2.4. Kraft Heinz

13.2.5. Bellamy's Australia

13.2.6. A2 Milk Co

13.2.7. Bubs Australia

13.3. Other Companies (Wattle Health Australia, Blackmores Infant Formula, PZ Cussons, and Others) Operating In Australia Baby Food Market



14. Australia Baby Food Market Future Projections, 2018-2023E

By Food Categories (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), 2018-2023E

By Type of Milk Formula (Growing-up Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2018-2023E

By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months and 12+ Months), 2018- 2023E

By Nature (Inorganic and Organic Baby Food), 2018- 2023E

By Channel of Distribution (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Health and PharmacyRetailers, Other Foods Non-Grocery Specialists, Internet Retailing), 2018-2023E

15. Analyst Recommendations in Australia Baby Food Market



