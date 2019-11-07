MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors market. This report focused on MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Allegro Microsystems

AMS AG

Asahi Kasei Micro

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Melexix

Memsic

Micronas Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

Market Overview

Microelectromechanical or MEMS magnetic field sensors are a class of magnetometers or devices used to detect and measure magnetic fields. These sensors are generally very small in size and can be placed close to the measurement location to achieve higher spatial resolution than other magnetic field sensors. They are equipped to detect changes in force and that voltage or resonant frequency is measured electronically while the mechanical displacement can be measured using optics. MEMS magnetic field sensors are traditionally used for speed, linear position, linear angle, rotational speed, and position measurement in automotive and industrial applications

The construction of MEMS magnetic field sensors does not require the microfabrication of magnetic material. Therefore, the cost of the sensor can be greatly reduced. Given the technological advancements, the integration of MEMS magnetic field sensors and microelectronics can further reduce the size of the entire magnetic field sensing system. MEMS magnetic field sensors are also widely used in consumer electronics. With electronic compasses (or E-compasses) becoming popular primarily due to their ability to enhance the user navigation experience in consumer electronic devices, this segment will be a major market driver in the near future.

The automotive sector, in particular, has emerged as the global market leader for MEMS magnetic field sensors. With the increasing demand to integrate more safety features in automobiles, the demand in this segment has seen a large upsurge. These are deployed in various safety applications such as force and torque sensing, steering-angle sensing, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems, and Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), and other such systems. The report published on the global MEMS magnetic field sensors market studies the current market scenario and status while providing the market forecast.

Market Segmentation

The MEMS magnetic field sensors market segments based on the application and the product type have been identified in this section of the report. This is done to help in the organization of the collected market data to help understand the market structure and functioning better.

The market split based on type:

• Capacitive Type - uses an electrical field for close proximity sensing.

• Double Torsion Pendulum Type - uses optics and involves a mechanical setup.

• Others

The segments based on the application are:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare and Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Other

The growing applications of these sensors due to their added advantage with small sizes and better technological backing has been a major market driver for MEMS magnetic field sensors.

Regional Overview

The geographical segments in the global MEMS magnetic field sensors have been analyzed based on the production, revenue, and consumption in each of the regional markets. The market structure analysis given by this report has been done in terms of manufacturing costs, industrial chain, and process analysis. The key regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa region. The key market trends and developments along with the market forecast have been given region wise. The market dynamics and the factors influencing it such as market drivers, challenges, and marketing channels are also in the scope of this report.

Industry News

Scientists from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) and the Johannes Kepler University in Linz, with the use of magnetic fields and MEMS sensors, have developed the first electronic sensor capable of simultaneously processing both touchless and tactile stimuli. Overcoming the problem of placing these on a single device due to overlapping signals of the various stimuli, the sensor which is ready for human skin application, has been a major breakthrough. This could provide a seamless interactive platform for virtual and augmented reality scenarios.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

