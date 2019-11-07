Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) is a technique that is applied to detect a nucleic acid, bacteria or virus to detect pathogens in the urine, blood, tissues, etc. This testing was introduced in the late 1990s and early 2000s and presently around 33 countries in the world have implemented NAT for HIV and around 27 countries for hepatitis B virus detection. The nucleic acid testing is a highly sensitive and specific test for viral nucleic acids. Early detection of genetic elements allows early diagnosis for the diseases that requires time to appear in the bloodstream to be detected.

The NAT reduces the procedural time and the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections with the increased use of screening the blood donation samples thus providing an additional layer of blood safety. The growth of the nucleic acid testing market is promoted due to factors like the rise in demand for advanced ways for diagnosing dreading diseases like cancer, AIDS, Hepatitis, etc. The early identification of viral RNAs and DNAs in the blood sample reduces the time for the detection and prevention of the virus or microorganism causing the disease.

The global nucleic acid testing market report analyses the primary drivers pointing towards the growing occurrence of infectious diseases like cancer and genetic disorders and the rise in the technological advancements in the testing methods all around the world. According to the WHO, in 2017, 10 million people had fallen ill with Tuberculosis and 1.6 million died from it. The report also analyses the growing end-user acceptance and the favourable regulatory mechanisms along with the rising need for new and approved testing methods in an extensive range of applications that are boosting up the market growth for nucleic acid testing.

Market Segmentation

The global nucleic acid testing market is attracting health professionals and patients as it provides the advantage of early detection and the ability to provide accurate analysis that helps to narrow down the infectious period. Hence, based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Nucleic Acid Test Kits and Consumables. The Test Kits is the most significant segment owing to its ability to detect infectious donations faster and more accurately than current tests. Furthermore, the Test Kits can be further segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), Whole Genome Sequencing, Ligase chain reaction (LCR) and so on. And based on the Indication Type, the global market can be segmented into Cancer, Infectious diseases, Genetic disorders, Forensic Testing and so on.

Regional Overview

Among the regions of the world, North America is the most dominant stakeholder in the global nucleic acid testing market which is attributed to factors like the rise in infectious diseases and cancer cases, along with broad adoption of genetic engineering. According to Cancer Statistics 2018, a scientific paper published in the American Cancer Society journal has estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths in the US. Its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure and rising income and higher investments in R&D has contributed to the growth of North America’s share. According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers regional markets including South America and Europe.

Industry News

Sherlock Biosciences, the maker of CRISPR-based field tests will be partnering with Mologic, a diagnostic company, to develop a suite of rapid and instrument-free molecular diagnostics that would work without the need for electricity or temperature controls. These two companies will be backed up by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant.



