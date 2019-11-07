Generator Circuit Breakers Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Generator Circuit Breakers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Generator Circuit Breakers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Generator Circuit Breakers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Generator Circuit Breakers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

Generator circuit breakers are electrical power plant devices located in between the generator and the step-up voltage transformer. These devices regulate the power flow and protect the generator and the transformer in case of any fault such as short circuits in the power transmission system. The ratings of generator circuit breakers range from 50 MVA to 1400 MVA. More than 7000 units of these circuit breakers are in service today throughout the world, which has improved the overall lifecycle cost of power plants.

The generator circuit breakers have provided the flexibility and efficiency for power-producing systems to generate and deliver energy and simplifying synchronization to the power grid. In case of a fault in the power transmission system, these circuit breakers play a key role in the protection of electrical equipment and during normal operation connects and disconnects the generator to and from the grid. The smooth and efficient power supply is the demand of today’s customers and hence the generator circuit breaker plays a major role in providing continuous and uninterrupted power transmission to the consumers.

The global generator circuit breakers market report analyses the growth of generator circuit breakers and expects quite a rise in the forecast period of 2019-2025. The market for the product is rising due to some advantages it provides that includes the elimination of transfer of auxiliary loads and improved reliability when the generator is synchronized with the system. The report also points towards the market share, size, volume, and sales revenue for the generator circuit breakers. The key players in the market are also contributing towards improving the fault detection rate, switching on and off time and other special features that can support in protecting the electrical devices in the power system network.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Generator Circuit Breakers market. This report focused on Generator Circuit Breakers market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Generator Circuit Breakers Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Eaton

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Chint Electric

Siemens

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Alstom

Market Segmentation

The generator circuit breakers have evolved with time. Various types of circuit breakers have been introduced in the market. On the basis of market segmentation, the product type can be split into Vacuum Circuit Breakers, SF6 Circuit Breakers, and Air Blast Circuit Breakers. SF6 Circuit Breaker can interrupt much larger currents as the dielectric strength of the SF6 gas used is 2 to 3 times compared to air. And Vacuum Circuit Breakers are used in modern medium-voltage switchgear to 38,000 volts. And based on the market segmentation by application, the global generator circuit breaker market can be categorized as Natural Gas Power Plants, Nuclear Power Plants, and Coal-Fired Power Plants.

Regional Overview

Europe, Middle East, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa are among the major regions for the demand and supply of generator circuit breakers. The rise in demand for power transmission, improved power generating types of equipment and the demand for power required in various sectors are the key drivers for the growing opportunities in the generator circuit breaker market. Several key players are also working on smart systems for monitoring appliances via electronics or using a digital circuit breaker to monitor the breakers remotely. Power utility companies in the United States are researching and testing the devices to monitor the electrical usage in a house via a smartphone application or other means.

Industry News

ABB, a leading power electronics giant has constructed a production facility in Baden, Switzerland that will manufacture mobility-related energy storage systems for use in e-buses and trolleybuses, e-trucks and railways. With this, the company is looking forward to strengthening its presence in the e-mobility energy storage systems market and extending the range of electric vehicles.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Generator Circuit Breakers Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Conclusion

The Global demand for Generator Circuit Breakers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Generator Circuit Breakers market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

