World Coffee Machines Market Forecast to Surpass $17 Billion by 2024 - Aided by the Rising Trend of Social Gatherings Among Millennials in Cafes & Restaurants

The Global Coffee Machines Market is forecast to cross $17 billion by 2024.



Rising trend of social gatherings among millennials in cafes and restaurants, growing inclination towards technologically advanced appliances in hotels, restaurants and cafes coupled with the rising demand for espresso coffee machines is expected to drive the global coffee machines market in the coming years.



In terms of product type, the global coffee machines market is categorized into drip/filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines and pod/capsule coffee machines. Among the product types, espresso coffee machines category accounted for the majority of the global market for coffee machines, holding about half of the market share, in value terms, in 2018 and is predicted to remain the dominant category throughout the forecast period as well.

There has been continuous technology upgradation in espresso coffee machines category with a large number of products available in the market that cater to the needs of residential as well as commercial customers, owing to which the category has been witnessing significant growth.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global coffee machines market, in terms of value & volume

To classify and forecast the global coffee machines market based on product type, by end-user, by distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global coffee machines market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global coffee machines market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global coffee machines market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global coffee machines market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Coffee Machines Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Product Type (Drip/Filter Coffee Machines, Espresso Coffee Machines and Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines)

4.2.2. By End-user (Residential Vs. Commercial)

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By End User and By Region)



5. Europe Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Competition Outlook

5.4. Germany Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.5. France Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.6. United Kingdom Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.7. Italy Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.8. Spain Coffee Machines Market Outlook

5.9. Netherlands Coffee Machines Market Outlook



6. North America Coffee Machines Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Competition Outlook

6.4. United States Coffee Machines Market Outlook

6.5. Canada Coffee Machines Market Outlook

6.6. Mexico Coffee Machines Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Coffee Machines Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Competition Outlook

7.4. Japan Coffee Machines Market Outlook

7.5. China Coffee Machines Market Outlook

7.6. Australia Coffee Machines Market Outlook

7.7. India Coffee Machines Market Outlook

7.8. South Korea Coffee Machines Market Outlook



8. South America Coffee Machines Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Competition Outlook

8.4. Brazil Coffee Machines Market Outlook

8.5. Argentina Coffee Machines Market Outlook

8.6. Colombia Coffee Machines Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Coffee Machines Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Competition Outlook

9.4. Saudi Arabia Coffee Machines Market Outlook

9.5. South Africa Coffee Machines Market Outlook

9.6. UAE Coffee Machines Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers/Opportunities

10.2. Challenges/Restraints



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Groupe SEB

12.2. De'Longhi S.p.A.

12.3. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

12.4. JURA Elektroapparate AG

12.5. EVOCA S.p.A.

12.6. LUIGI LAVAZZA S.p.A.

12.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12.8. BSH Home Appliances

12.9. Rancilio Group S.p.A.

12.10. Nestle S.A.



13. Strategic Recommendations



