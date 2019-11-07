Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of "Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Wurtzite Boron Nitride market. This report focused on Wurtzite Boron Nitride market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Wurtzite Boron Nitride Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company

Saint-Gobain

Element Six

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Sandvik Hyperion

Tomei Diamond

Market Overview

Having the chemical formula as BN, boron nitride is a refractory compound in the sense that it has high thermal and chemical resistance. While the compound itself has various useful properties, the rarest among the polymorphs is the wurtzite boron nitride (w-BN), hexagonal, cubic and amorphous forms being the others. All of the above are analogous to the various allotropes of carbon and wurtzite boron nitride has a structural resemblance to that of a hexagonal lattice diamond carbon allotrope, also called lonsdaleite.

The industrial applications come with the structural advantages and the physical properties that this from of boron nitride holds. With the cubic form of BN said to be the second hardest material after diamond, wurtzite boron nitride has a molecular density very close to that of a diamond. The w-BN itself is very rare in nature, the industrial production and synthesis of this require static high-pressure shocks or dynamic shock methods. While all forms of BN are obtained from the treatment of h-BN, wurtzite boron nitride occurs at temperatures close to 1700 degrees Celcius and with the stability limits not well-defined.

With the advancements and research ongoing in this field and the increasing industrial demand for w-BN, the global market for this chemical compound holds a positive outlook. The availability of the raw materials and the equipment for the industrial-scale production makes this a difficult market to gain a hold on. The report published on the global wurtzite boron nitride market looks into the market statistics regarding the market size and forecast. With the few key players in this market, the report gives a study of their company profiles with their sales data and product specifications among other factors.

Market Segmentation

The major segments of the wurtzite boron market have been identified by this data survey report based on the classification by product type and the end-use application of the materials produces.

The major segments by product type include:

• Graphite Structure - hexagonal arrangement stacked in layers.

• Diamond Structure - six-membered rings arranged in a three-dimensional crystalline structure.

Each of these has various structural advantages and physical and chemical properties.

The major application segments include:

• Resistance Material - used in extreme work conditions and to provide protection.

• Antiwear Additive - used in working or moving parts to reduce wear and tear.

• Heat Shield Material - used thermal insulation and in work involving high temperatures.

• Others

Regional Overview

The major regional markets based on the geographical segmentation have been identified in order to give a view of the worldwide market for wurtzite boron nitride. The key regions under this study are classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional market size, production data, and import and export data have also been considered while giving regional analysis. The growth rates, recent developments, and market scenarios have been included in the study to give a comprehensive study. This has further been extrapolated to give the forecast up to the year 2025. The past data has been taken from the year 2013 onwards.

Industry News

3M, the American multinational conglomerate corporation, has been a forerunner in product innovation regarding the fields including industry, worker safety, health care, and consumer goods. With their trademarked product named 3M Boron Nitride Cooling Filler, the company has opened a new frontier regarding “smart” polymers used for various purposes in consumer electronics.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Wurtzite Boron Nitride Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Wurtzite Boron Nitride market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

