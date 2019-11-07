World Automotive Biometric Identification Market Report 2019 - Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 17% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market By Technology (Facial Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, etc.), By Sensor Type (CMOS, Optical & Retina), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Biometric Identification Market was valued at $138 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% by 2024.



The growth in the market is led by the rising demand for vehicle safety and security across the globe. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud connectivity in vehicles is further anticipated to positively influence the market.

Based on technology, the global automotive biometric identification market segmented into fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, iris recognition, voice recognition and multimodal recognition. Of all, facial recognition technology dominates the market owing to rising luxury car sales, increasing vehicle thefts, and technological advancements in automotive security systems.

Some of the major players operating in automotive biometric identification are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, OSRAM Licht AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Precise Biometrics AB, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fingerprints Cards A, etc.



Years Considered for the Report

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To assess the demand-supply scenario of automotive biometric identification systems in various automotive segments globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of automotive biometric identification.

To classify and forecast the global automotive biometric identification based on vehicle type, technology, sensors and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive biometric identification market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive biometric identification market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the global automotive biometric identification.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Major Developments in Biometric Market



5. Market Trends & Developments



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. OEM Landscape

7.1. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.2. Hyundai Motor Co.

7.3. SUBARU Co.

7.4. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

7.5. AB Volvo

7.6. AUDI AG

7.7. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

7.8. BYTON

7.9. Tesla, Inc.

7.10. Faraday & Future Inc.



8. Tier 1 Suppliers Landscape

8.1. Fujitsu Limited

8.2. Hyundai Mobis

8.3. OSRAM Licht AG

8.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.5. Continental AG



9. Tier 2 Suppliers Landscape

9.1. Synaptics Incorporated

9.2. Precise Biometrics AB

9.3. Nuance Communications, Inc.

9.4. Fingerprints Cards AB

9.5. Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.



10. Global Automotive Biometric Identification Systems Market Overview



11. Global Automotive Biometric Identification Systems Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Technology (Voice Recognition, Facial Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Multimodal Recognition)

11.2.2. By Sensor Type (CMOS, Optical, Retina)

11.2.3. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicle)

11.2.4. By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific)

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.3.1. By Technology

11.3.2. By Sensor Type

11.3.3. By Region



12. Europe Automotive Biometric Identification Systems Market Outlook



13. North America Automotive Biometric Identification Systems Market Outlook



14. Asia-Pacific Automotive Biometric Identification Systems Market Outlook



15. Conclusion



