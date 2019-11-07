Tree of Knowledge International Granted DTC Eligibility for the U.S. OTC Market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tree of Knowledge International Corp. ("Tree of Knowledge") (CSE:TOKI) (OTC:TOKIF) has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC), making its shares DTC eligible. In addition, the company's common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB effective immediately under the symbol TOKIF.



DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, major U.S. stock exchanges, including Nasdaq and NYSE, require DTC eligibility to be listed on the respective exchanges. Shares can now be purchased through online brokers with DTC eligibility.

The OTCQX offers established companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and meet certain other requirements. Investors can find information and trading statistics on Tree of Knowledge at https://www.otcmarkets.com



“Receiving DTC eligibility is a major step for Tree of Knowledge,” stated CEO Michael Caridi. “This will allow us to expand our investor base and reach new investors in the US market with our business. This also will create opportunities for successful forward movement of our strategic plan.”



With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to future product format offerings. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the Company’s ability to satisfy provincial sales contracts or provinces purchasing all cannabis allocated to them, and such risks contained in the Company’s annual information form dated June 25, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Natasha Raey Media Relations Natasha@tokicorp.com 647-554-4538 Michael Caridi Chairman Michael@tokicorp.com 917-295-1374



