Metal Cutting Tools World Markets to 2024 - A $38+ Billion Industry Opportunity, Driven by the Growing Demand for Additive Manufacturing

The "Global Metal Cutting Tools Market By Material, By Process, By End-use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal cutting tools market was valued at $22.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $38.3 billion by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industries enables the production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques. As a result, replacement of traditional manufacturing techniques with 3D printing will significantly reduce the capital costs, raw material costs, and costs to reclaim scrap in the coming years.

In terms of materials, the global metal cutting tools market is categorized into carbide, ceramics, CBN & PCD, and others. Among these, carbide is the dominating category and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. In the term of process, milling process accounts for the largest share in the global metal cutting tools market.

From the geographical perspective, the global metal cutting tools market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these, North America dominates metal cutting tools market on account of the growing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and increasing aerospace and defense budget in the region.

The global metal cutting market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Some of the players operating in the global metal cutting market are Sandvik, ISCAR, Kennametal, OSG USA INC., Tungaloy Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Sumitomo Electric, among others.

Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global metal cutting tools market

To forecast the global metal cutting tools market based on material, process, end-use and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global metal cutting tools market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global metal cutting tools market

To conduct pricing analysis for the global metal cutting tools market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global metal cutting tools market

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs

5. Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Carbide, Ceramics, CBN & PCD, Others)

5.2.2. By Process (Milling, Turning, Drilling, Rotary, Others)

5.2.3. By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Asia-Pacific; Europe; Middle East & Africa; South America)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Material; By Process; By End-use; By Region)

6. North America Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. United States Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

6.4. Canada Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

6.5. Mexico Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. China Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

7.5. South Korea Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

7.6. India Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

7.7. Indonesia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook



8. Europe Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Germany Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

8.4. France Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

8.5. United Kingdom Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

8.6. Russia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

8.7. Italy Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South Africa Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

9.4. Saudi Arabia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

9.5. UAE Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

9.6. Iraq Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook



10. South America Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook

10.6. Peru Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (as reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Sandvik

13.3.2 ISCAR

13.3.3 OSG USA, Inc.

13.3.4 Kennametal

13.3.5 Tungaloy Corporation

13.3.6 Hitachi Metals

13.3.7 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

13.3.8 Sumitomo Electric

13.3.9 TaeguTec Ltd.

13.3.10 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company



14. Strategic Recommendations

