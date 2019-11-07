/EIN News/ -- S&P places FCA N.V. on CreditWatch Positive

S&P Global Ratings communicated yesterday that it has placed FCA N.V.’s long and short-term ratings (BB+/B) on CreditWatch with positive implications.

London, 7 November 2019

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.