Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2025

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market to Progress in Sync with Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Ways

Market Overview

The global analytics as a service market is flourishing at a faster pace. Analytics as a Service (AaaS) is the delivery of analytics operations and software through web-based technologies. AaaS is a resultant of the integration of analytic solutions and cloud computing. Analytics as a Service is effective for the management and implementation of analytics infrastructure. The application of analytics as a service is useful in the creation of new opportunities, enhancement of operational efficiency, and prevention of losses.

The provision of personalized access is helpful for individuals. The enhanced insights provided by the analytics as a service is beneficial for the data scientists, business analysts, and other users of information. Growth of global analytics as a service (AaaS) market is predicted in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

The low-cost ownership of the analytics as a service is another compelling factor that is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The risk of data security and the complex analytical workflow is a potential barrier for market growth. The increased use of machine-generated data and the rise in data volume is expected to be the key drivers for the market growth in the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview of Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

The global analytics as a service (AaaS) market is segmented into application, type, and regions.

Based on application, the global market encompasses the BSFI, government, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunication and IT, and other relevant applications. The updated services provided by the BSFI application aids in attaining the highest market share in the global market. BSFI is applying the potentials of analytics as a service to have a better understanding of the customers and deliver services accordingly.

Based on the product type, the global market is segmented as predictive, diagnostic, descriptive, and prescriptive. The ability of the descriptive AaaS to enable the organizations to understand future outcomes and learn from past behaviors accounts for its larger share in the global market.

Leading Players of Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

The leading players of the global analytics as a service (AaaS) include IBM, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), SAS Institute, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, EMC, and Gooddata.

The key regions included in the global market of analytics as a service are United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, North America, Southeast Asia, and Central & South America. The region of North America is anticipated to exhibit higher market growth in the global scenario. The presence of large enterprises and several technical experts account for the higher growth in the North America market.

The different multimedia platforms are generating large volumes of structured as well as unstructured data. It necessitates the requirement of advanced technologies to process the workload with the application of the cloud. The increasing demand for advanced technologies and increasing adoption of social media applications is driving the global analytics as a service market.

