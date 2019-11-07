Submersible Pumps World Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2028 - Growing Number of Waste & Water Treatment Projects

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Submersible Pumps Market By Type (Non Clog, Borewell & Open Well), By Mode of Operation (Single Stage Vs. Multi-Stage), By Power Rating, By Head, By Sector, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global submersible pumps market stood at $9.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% to reach $19.3 billion by 2028, on account of the increasing demand for submersible pumps in the agriculture sector for irrigation purposes, the growing need to treat wastewater generated from industrial sector and declining groundwater levels.

Moreover, rising industrialization coupled with huge investments in infrastructure and water treatment development is expected to increase the demand for submersible pumps across the globe during the forecast period.

The growing demand for water in emerging countries such as India and China, owing to increasing construction in agriculture activities is further expected to boost the demand for submersible pumps.

Additionally, factors such as increasing investment in oil & gas exploration, real time monitoring of submersible pumps operations and increasing competition leading to low price of submersible pumps would further drive the market over the next five years.

Some of the major players operating in the global submersible pumps market are Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group Plc, Sulzer Limited, Atlas Copco AB, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Wilo SE, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc, etc.

Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2028

Objective of the Study

To describe, examine and forecast the global submersible pumps market.

To provide a detailed analysis of the global submersible pumps market on the basis of type, mode of operation, power rating, head, applications and region.

To determine and forecast the market size, by segmenting the global market into five regions - Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

To evaluate the demand for submersible pumps in various industry verticals globally such as water & wastewater, mining & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, food & beverages, energy & power, and others.

To scrutinize the competitive developments such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in the global submersible pumps market.

To provide detailed information regarding the crucial factors influencing the growth of the global submersible pumps market.

To analyze the technical trends of the global submersible pumps market.

To identify and strategically profile the leading players operating in the global submersible pumps market.

Competitive Landscape

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of product portfolio, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies present in the global submersible pumps market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Submersible Pumps Demand Supply Analysis

5. Global Submersible Pumps Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Open Well, Borewell, & Non-Clog)

5.2.2. By Mode of Operation (Single Stage Vs. Multi-Stage)

5.2.3. By Power Rating (Low, Medium, & High)

5.2.4. By Head (Below 50m, 50-100m, & Above 100m)

5.2.5. By Application (Water & Wastewater, Mining & Construction, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, and Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Asia-Pacific Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



7. Europe Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



8. North America Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



10. South America Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



11. Global Submersible Pumps Market Segmental Analysis

11.1. Global Non Clog Submersible Pumps Market Outlook

11.2. Global Borewell Submersible Pumps Market Outlook

11.3. Global Open Well Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Opportunities

12.2. Challenges/Restraints

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Product Innovation

13.2. Introduction of Impeller Technology

13.3. Expansion and Acquisitions

13.4. Rising Adoption of Dry Pit Submersible Pump

13.5. Growing Number of Waste and Water Treatment Projects

14. Trade Dynamics

14.1. Import

14.2. Export

14.3. Trade Balance

15. Value Chain & Margin Analysis

16. Pricing Analysis

17. Voice of Customer

17.1. Brand Awareness

17.2. Brand Satisfaction

17.2.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction

17.2.2. Satisfaction with Respect to Post-Sales Support

17.2.3. Satisfaction with Respect to Product Quality

17.2.4. Satisfaction with Respect to Pricing

17.2.5. Switching Behaviour

17.2.6. Factors Influencing the Purchase Decision

18. List of Major Distributors

19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Xylem Inc.

19.2. Flowserve Corporation

19.3. Weir Group plc

19.4. Sulzer Limited

19.5. Atlas Copco AB

19.6. KSB Aktiengesellschaft

19.7. Grundfos Holding A/S

19.8. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

19.9. Wilo SE

19.10. ITT Gould's Pumps Inc.

20. Strategic Recommendations

