Telephonic Press Briefing on the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) with Adam Boehler, the first CEO of the new government agency.

EVENT:

Please join us on November 12, 2019 for a telephonic press conference with Adam Boehler, CEO of the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. Mr. Boehler will be in Africa to attend the Africa Investment Forum, meet with government leaders, engage with the private sector, and visit existing projects.

DFC is a new, modernized development finance agency that brings together the capabilities of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and USAID’s Development Credit Authority, while introducing innovative financial products to bring private capital to the developing world. With this new agency, the U.S. will have more flexibility to support investments in developing countries, including in Africa, to drive economic growth, support stability, and improve livelihoods.

DFC was created by the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, bipartisan legislation signed into law last year. It will make the United States a stronger and more competitive leader on the global development stage, with greater ability to partner with allies on transformative projects and provide financially-sound alternatives to state-directed initiatives that can leave developing countries worse off.

DETAILS:

Speaker : Adam Boehler, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

: Adam Boehler, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Date : November 12, 2019

: November 12, 2019 Time : 15:00 SAST | 13:00 UTC |08:00 EDT

: 15:00 SAST | 13:00 UTC |08:00 EDT * Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered. Ground rules: On the record

On the record RSVP: RSVP via Eventbrite.

RSVP via Eventbrite. Twitter: Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call. Follow us on @OPICgov and @AfricaMediaHub.

LOGISTICS:

Callers should dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes early.

When an individual journalist dials-in, the operator will collect the caller’s name, press affiliation, and location.

The moderator will facilitate the Q and A among the connected callers. Journalists on the conference call will be instructed to press the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones in order to enter the question queue. NOTE: You can press “*1” at any time during the call to join the question queue, even before the moderator begins the Q and A portion.

We ask that journalists limit themselves to one question.

Journalists can also submit questions in English to afmediahub@state.gov prior to or during the call.

BIO:

Adam Boehler, Chief Executive Officer

Adam S. Boehler serves as the first Chief Executive Officer of the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). He was appointed by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 26, 2019.

Mr. Boehler has extensive experience in investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation both in and outside of the U.S. Government. Prior to his confirmation, he served as Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Director of the Innovation Center, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In this role, Mr. Boehler oversaw 600 employees focused on innovating the U.S. healthcare system to create better outcomes for patients, healthier communities, and lower the cost of healthcare.

Prior to his government service, Mr. Boehler founded three successful businesses and was widely regarded as a leader in healthcare innovation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Landmark Health, a company he founded that delivers round-the-clock home healthcare to chronically ill patients. During Mr. Boehler’s tenure, Landmark grew to be the largest home-based medical group in the country, with over 1,000 employees serving 80,000 patients. The first half of Mr. Boehler’s career focused on domestic and international investing in the United States and Israel. Mr. Boehler also worked for the Financial and Fiscal Commission in South Africa where he focused on advocating for fiscal responsibility in the provinces.

Mr. Boehler was born and raised in upstate New York and earned his degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.



