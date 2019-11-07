There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,880 in the last 365 days.

BW LPG’s Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 21 November 2019

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW LPG Limited (“BW LPG”, the “Company”, OSE ticker code: “BWLPG.OL”) will release its third quarter 2019 results at approximately 0800hrs CET on 21 November 2019.

In connection with its third quarter 2019 earnings release, BW LPG will hold an investor presentation with Martin Ackermann (CEO) and Elaine Ong (CFO). The details are as follows:

Date:    Thursday, 21 November 2019

Location Local Time Universal Time
Oslo, Norway 14:00 CET UTC + 1 hours
New York, U.S.A 08:00 EST UTC - 5 hours
Singapore 21:00 SGT UTC + 8 hours

The investor presentation will be available via audio webcast which can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bwy3kfjj

The webcast will be available on BW LPG’s website, www.bwlpg.com, as soon as possible after the presentation. 

Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time with the respective telephone numbers and participant pin code provided below.  

Participant pin code: 6195329

Country  Toll-Free  Toll 
International   +65 6713-5090
Norway  800-1-0250  
USA  1866-519-4004 +1 84-5675-0437
Singapore  800-616-2391 +65 6713-5090
UK  0808-234-6646 +44 20-3621-4779
Austria  0800-29-8071 +43 7-2081-5855
Belgium  0800-7-8805 +32 2891-0206
Canada  1866-386-1016 +1 41-6759-9734
China  400-620-8038 /
800-819-0121		  
Denmark  8088-3616 +45 3272-0301
Finland  0800-91-7616 +358 9-2317-0516
France  0800-91-2761 +33 1-7095-0584
Germany  0800-182-0671 +49 69-2573-9826
Hong Kong 800-90-6601 +852 3018-6771
Japan  012-092-5376 +81 3-4503-6012
Netherlands  0800-022-1931  
Portugal  8008-1-9325  
Spain  900-83-1124 +34 9-3275-7342
Sweden  0200-33-0969 +46 8-5352-7869
Switzerland 0800-56-1006  

For further information, please contact:

Elaine Ong, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5506
E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com

Iver Baatvik
Head of Investor Relations
BW LPG Limited
Tel: +65 6705 5519
E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.