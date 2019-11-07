Portable Battery Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A portable battery is a combination of batteries, circuit board, micro USB input, USB output, LED indicator and power switch, packed into a small device, that is lightweight and easily carried for different usage. The battery is charged through the micro USB input and discharged when a device is connected via USB output. They are capable of charging smartphones, tablets and many other accessories. The portable battery market is growing worldwide due to the rise in use of electronic accessories. Wireless accessories are paving the way for the use of battery-driven gadgets, which in turn have boosted the portable battery market.

The portable battery market has been revolutionized by diverse advancements in battery technology. Lithium and nickel-based battery market have grown manifold since the invention of the technology. Modern technologies assisted much in increasing the battery capacity however the battery size is continued to be reduced. This has developed the portable battery market. Increasing usage of smartphones, tablets and other portable electronic gadgets is driving the market growth. This has become a very popular technology, which is why manufacturers are showing their interest in developing and expand the portable battery market.

The portable battery market is growing; however, the growth is hindered by several companies using inferior technologies to sell their products at cheaper rate. A large capacity portable battery coming at a cheap price is attracting the customers. Several manufacturers are now creating awareness programs against such products through online mediums. Awareness is to understand that cheaper price can serve a compromised quality.

Segments:

The global market for the portable battery is growing due to advancements in electrical and electronic device technology. It has ensured diversification of the market. Portable battery and wireless technology are developing every day, which is why new products are also coming into the market which is compatible with using portable batteries. In order to have a proper insight into the market, it is segmented based on technology, capacity, and application. The technology segment covers Lithium-ion battery, lithium-polymer battery, nickel-cadmium, and nickel-metal hydride battery. Capacity type segments the market in 0-2500 MAh, 2600-5000 MAh, 5100-10400 MAh, and above 10400 MAh. Smartphones, Tablets, Media devices, and portable wearable accessories are covered under the application segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global portable battery market is growing, and the growth is dependent on several factors that vary geographically. North American and European market is driving the growth as they have a robust industrial setup that helps in researches and implementation of new technologies. Also, the inclination towards newer technologies is one of the major reasons that are boosting the market growth. Increased usage of mobile phones, tablets, and portable wearable devices is contributing to the development of the portable battery market. Asia Pacific market is growing due to the growing population and rising usage of smartphones and tablets.

Industry News:

Increasing competition from several manufacturers to create and develop their portfolio is driving the market upwards. Merger, Collaboration, and acquisition are also playing important roles in market growth.

