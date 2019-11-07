Vitamin Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Vitamin Supplements Market 2019 Edition

Overview:

Vitamin Supplements is a preparation to serve as a dietary supplement. Vitamins are organic compounds that are used by the body in a small amount for various metabolic processes. Vitamin Supplement benefits those whose diet is restricted and lacks the intake of vitamins. The body needs a small amount of vitamin which is fulfilled by taking a varied diet. But some people may need supplements to correct the deficiency of a particular vitamin. Vitamin plays a vital role in the body hence its deficiency may result in health problems.

Vitamin carries out many functions in the body such as they help shore up bones, enhance the immunity system and heal wounds. They convert food into energy and works to repair cellular damage. Vitamin is an essential nutrient to sustain life. Vitamin Supplements help those who lack it in their body and taking the supplement can meet the requirement of the body to avoid health issues. The intake of Vitamin D is needed for those people who lack the same and they consume Vitamin D supplements to reduce the chances of developing osteoporosis.

Vitamin Supplements are needed by those people who suffer from a particular medical condition which may lead to deficiencies. The intake of Vitamin Supplements helps to fulfill the requirement of the body. People who are on dialysis for kidney failure need vitamin supplements. Adults who do not get enough exposure to sunlight may suffer from bone degeneration need a Vitamin D supplement. The market of Vitamin Supplements to grow at a fast pace owing to the health benefits it provides to the people who lack the same.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Bayer

Koninklijke DSM

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Glanbia

NBTY

Reckitt Benckiser

NutraMarks

Pharmavite

Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global Vitamin Supplements market is segmented into – Multivitamins, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D. Multivitamins are taken to treat or prevent vitamin deficiency due to poor diet and for certain illnesses. It is also taken during pregnancy. Multivitamins replenish the body’s supply. Vitamin B is a nutrient that keeps the nerve and blood cells healthy. It prevents anemia. Vitamin C is involved in the repair of tissue and for enzymatic production of certain neurotransmitters. Vitamin D protects from various diseases and plays multiple roles in the body. Based on the application the global Vitamin Supplements market can be segmented into – Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and others.

Regional Analysis:

the Vitamin Supplements market of North America and Europe will show huge growth due to its growing economy and fast-paced life. Europe and North America will exhibit huge demand due to the growing awareness of health. South America market will witness immense growth in the Vitamin Supplements market due to its various health benefits. The Vitamin Supplements market will show considerable growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), owing to its health benefits and its ability to prevent certain diseases due to the lack of a balanced diet or medical conditions. The market of Vitamin Supplements in Asia-Pacific (APAC) will expand at a significant pace due to increasing health awareness.

Industry News:

September 26, 2019. A new study was presented by Researchers at The North American Menopause Society’s annual meeting, showing how supplements like vitamin D and fish oil could decrease the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. The research said that the daily intake of vitamin D can reduce the chances of cancer.

