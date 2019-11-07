Rare West Coast Oceanfront Property Sale Breaks 2019 Record in Greater Victoria Area

Sale of luxurious “oceanfront playground” by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada sets record as second highest priced sale for Sooke, BC

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby’s International Realty Canada today announced the highest recorded sale for 2019 in the Greater Victoria area. A prestigious oceanfront property has sold for $6.5 million and is the second highest sale to date in the history of the region’s MLS for the district municipality of Sooke, British Columbia.

As one of Vancouver Island’s most distinguished and extraordinary residences, this unique 10-acre headland is a rare property situated on an exceptional rocky shoreline of more than 1,620 linear feet of oceanfront with a private beach. Built in 2015, the finely crafted modern home was custom designed by award-winning designer Keith Baker for comfortable living, and constructed with the finest materials by renowned builder Christopher Developments. The estate is fully integrated with Control4 smart technology and features expansive ocean and mountain views with exclusive privacy.

Positioned on the beautiful shores of Becher Bay, the south-facing location is protected by Wolf Island and has its own microclimate. Surrounded by some of the most coveted sports fishing grounds on the West Coast, the residence has direct access to an impressive private 47 ft. dock with 50 amp power, for sailing, kayaking and fishing. The 5,672 sq. ft. custom smart home has a secluded separate 882 sq. ft. self-contained guest accommodation with 1,214 sq. ft tailor-made garage and workshop. A short drive from the City of Victoria, the private oasis lends itself to a healthy and adventurous lifestyle. The property, located on the Metchosin/Sooke border, looks across the Strait of Juan de Fuca to the Olympic Mountains, and has an expansive pebble beach.

“The sale of this extraordinary estate reflects enduring demand for luxury real estate in the Greater Victoria area,” says Glynis MacLeod, co-listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “While on the market, this property received strong interest from Canadian and international buyers who appreciated it as a rare opportunity to secure a premier piece of West Coast real estate. It received offers from multiple clients within Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network and was ultimately purchased by a buyer from Ontario.”

The property was purchased by a buyer represented by Constantin Popa, a real estate representative with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

The Victoria Real Estate Board reported an 3.5% year-over-year uptick in residential real estate sales in October 2019, while single family home sales rose 10% year-over-year as the real estate market continues to reflect low inventory and consistent demand. There have been five significant sales reported on the MLS over $4 million in the Greater Victoria area year-to-date with the highest reported sale being a $4.7 million property in Oak Bay. In comparison, there were two reported sales in 2018 that closed at higher sale prices. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has noted that consumer confidence in the region's luxury real estate market has stabilized in 2019 following the B.C. government’s 2018 introduction of a speculation and vacancy tax for residential properties in certain designated taxable regions.

