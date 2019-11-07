Ozone Generation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2022

Latest Research: 2019 Global Ozone Generation Market Report

Market Overview

Ozone is a powerful oxidant that comes with the chemical formula. This process of oxidation makes this gas very useful in a lot of industries and manufacturing units. It is specifically used in cleaning, deodorizing, de-coloring and decomposing different organic matter present in water. Ozone generation machines are commonly used in creating ozone for different purposes. These machines come in different sizes and ranges and are to be used with caution as they can be dangerous when mishandled.

The increasing rate of industrialization globally, the need for potable water and the demand for clean water for different purposes all create a demand in the creation of effective ozone generation machines. The development of ozone technology is also considered a positive growth factor. However, the lack of awareness about ozone as a cleaning agent and the strict rules regarding the production of ozone are both set to negatively impact the market’s growth.

Based on a research by the, the market value of the global ozone generation market was USD 844.3 million in the year 2015. This will see a growth of up to USD 1562.1 million in the year 2022. This is a 9.1% growth rate that is estimated. This report identifies key market drivers in the industry that make a difference in the market’s growth and also identifies key players in global and regional levels. The revenue, market share and sales of these key players are clearly explained in the report.

Some of the key players in global Ozone Generation market are Applied Materials, Inc., BWT Group., MKS Instruments, Inc., Xylem Inc., ClearWater Tech, LLC., Del Ozone Holding Company Inc, Norland International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Ozomax Inc., Ozonia, Ebara Corporation., Air Products Plc, Absolute Systems, Inc, Degremont Ltd., Hess Machine International, Wedeco Ag, Pacific Ozone Technology, Inc, Welltech Pacific Ozone Ltd, RGF Environmental Group Inc. and Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC.

Industry News

A study published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture in May 2019 talks about the use of Ozone treatments to improve the storage and life time of the yellow kiwi fruit which is a crop grown worldwide. The low shelf life of the fruit has been a hindering factor to date.

Market Segmentation

The common technologies covered in ozone generation that are included in this report are corona discharge, electrolysis, ultraviolet, cold plasma, and oxidation processes. This report gives a clear understanding of the types that will create the highest demand in the forecasted periods. Based on the applications of these machines, the report identifies industrial water, waste water, potable water, process water, air and gas treatment and other applications like agriculture and environmental cleanup. The waste water segment includes domestic and industrial waste water and this is projected to have the highest market revenue. The air and gas treatment segment will also show promising growth.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of Europe and the Rest of the World are the segmentations that the global ozone generation industry considers for its regional analysis. Out of these, North America and Europe are projected to grow at considerable rates and are regions definitely to look out for. However, the Asia Pacific countries will show the highest growth prospects in the forecasted years between 2016 and 2022. The need for fresh air and water for the increasing industrial processes in these countries will account for this growth. This report also discusses the sub-markets that these regions create and their growth scopes.

