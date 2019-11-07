Drone Autopilot Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Drone Autopilot Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Drone Autopilot Industry

Overview:

A drone is an electronic flying device that can be used in surveillance, navigation, and many other purposes. A drone on autopilot mode can do a specified job in a much efficient way. It follows a preprogrammed route which is designed and monitored from a controlling station. These drones are used for several activities. Navigation, surveillance, cartography, video shootings, and military usage are the major usage of an autopilot drone. Agricultural and meteorological sectors are increasingly adopting autopilot drones to help them study the situation in a better way.

A drone autopilot equipped with GPS technology and a high-resolution camera can become useful in many ways. An inbuilt GPS system helps the drone to navigate efficiently and a high-resolution camera can help in surveillance or monitor the desired location. It also provides additional safety that a defense organization demands. Advancement in technologies has brought down the manufacturing cost of the drones and increased the large-scale production possibilities. The drone autopilot market is growing as it has found its way for open market usage. The use of drone autopilot to deliver products at customer doorstep and video shooting is gaining popularity.

The global market for drone autopilot is growing continuously. However, the availability of such devices for common people has increased the possibility of terror threats. Growing concern for such activities has made the authorities to regulate the usage of autopilot drones. Advanced technologies are being developed to counter the threats posed by unauthorized drone activities.

Global key players of Drone Autopilot as well as some small players.

* Adsys Controls

* Airborne Technologies

* BlueBear Systems Research

* Embention

* Prioria Robotics

* Silvertone Electronics

Industry News:

In October 2019, Iran unveiled military gears that include reconnaissance drones. It was launched by Iran's Army Ground Force (AGF). This drone autopilot will give the country a better surveillance opportunity.

Segments:

The drone autopilot market is growing steadily. Rapid advancement in technology has contributed to market growth. Product and application are the segments, based on which the analysis is made to understand the market and device business models accordingly. 3- axis, 4 – axis and others are covered under the product segment. These drones are designed according to the requirement of the customers. OEM and DIY are the segments covered under the end user market analysis. There are other aspects of the drone autopilot and related technologies, as well, which are studied under these segments for a better insight into this market.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for drone autopilot is growing and the opportunities can be understood by regional analysis. The North American market is witnessing a surge in the market due to increased application defense sector. Also, several other industries are trying to capitalize on the opportunities offered by autopilot drone market. The European market is contributing to growth due to advancements in research fields. Agricultural and other areas of study are adopting this technology to their benefits. Noth North America and Europe are expected to benefit from better investment possibilities. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is also growing due to development in the industrial and research facilities. Various market players are considering the zone as a market with major expansion scope. Hence, the growth of this region would be substantial.

