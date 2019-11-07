Chrissy Kihm of Milkman’s Garage Debuts Newly-Designed Winter Wonderland Holiday Collection

Red & Black Buffalo Plaid Slip-On Planner Cover for the Living Well & Classic Happy Planners Winter Wonderland Deer Reversible Laminated Planner Bookmark for the Living Well, Erin Condren & Classic Happy Planners Chrissy Kihm, Master Designer - Milkman's Garage

Heads are turning across the world thanks to Chrissy Kihm’s innovative planner covers, designed exclusively by Milkman’s Garage.

...Many customers are sharing stories about their covers, praising the designs and indicating the covers are encouraging more usage of their planners...” — Chrissy Kihm

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chrissy Kihm, Master Designer of Milkman’s Garage, is pleased to announce the release of her Winter Wonderland Collection. This Collection showcases six newly-created planner cover designs as well as ten new planner accessories.Milkman’s Garage Planner Covers are washable and made from premium cotton/polyester blend fabrics and lined with interfacing to add strength and body. Each is pre-washed and dried to prevent shrinkage and is handmade in the USA. Milkman’s Garage Planner Covers are created to support busy women looking to accessorize, protect, and add practical functionality to their Planners.The Winter Wonderland Collection is scheduled to be pre-released to VIP members on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with public consumers first having access to the new products on Monday, November 18, 2019. The collection will be exclusively sold on Etsy (etsy.com/shop/MilkmansGarage) where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.Milkman’s Garage covers fit the Living Well and Classic Happy Planners. All covers feature a large front zipper pocket, elastic closure, and dual interior pockets. Premium accessories (bookmarks, laminated covers, and zipper charms) are also available. Each individual planner cover has its own name. A few examples are:• Red & Black Buffalo Plaid Slip-On Fabric Planner Cover• Joy of the Season Slip-On Fabric Planner Cover• Glitter Pine Cone Slip-On Fabric Planner Cover• Winter Wonderland Deer Reversible Laminated Planner Bookmark• Winter Kisses Reversible Laminated Planner BookmarkWinter Wonderland Collection products ranges in price from $6.99 to $44.98.Chrissy is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line. Due to her recent success, Chrissy states, “I am so thankful and appreciative of the overwhelming support of my VIPs. Many customers are sharing stories about their covers, praising the designs and indicating the covers are encouraging more usage of their planners. I am truly blessed and love reading the 5-star reviews our product is receiving.”



