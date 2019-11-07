Sensata CEO Martha Sullivan, Flywire CEO Mike Massaro, Everbridge, and Akamai Take Top Honors at 22nd Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards

Tech leaders across region pack Fenway Park to Honor the State’s Top Companies and Innovators at Annual Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the Commonwealth’s largest technology trade association, announced the winners of the region’s most prestigious technology awards at tonight’s 22nd annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards celebration at Fenway Park. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the people and companies shaping the Massachusetts tech economy in 16 categories—including Massachusetts Company of the Year, Akamai; Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Everbridge; CEO of the Year, Sensata’s Martha Sullivan; and CEO of the Year – Emerging Company, Mike Massaro of Flywire.



In addition to the 16 industry-nominated awards, MassTLC highlighted the stories of three special leaders who’ve made significant contributions to the technology community. Technology pioneer, entrepreneur, investor and mentor, William J. Warner, received the Commonwealth Award for his lifetime of contributions to fostering and growing entrepreneurs and the companies helping to shape our vibrant ecosystem. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Stephanie Browne, was honored with the Mosaic Award for inclusion. And, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Daniela Rus, received the Council’s Innovation Catalyst Award for her series of technology firsts and her advancement of the next generation of inventors.

“We received hundreds of nominations across our award categories, and the depth and breadth of each and every one of them demonstrates the exceptional leadership of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “I am honored to be a part of this remarkable community that is having a profound impact across the globe.”

The MassTLC Leadership Awards is a community-led program, with nominations submitted by the industry and for the industry. After a comprehensive peer-judging process led by panels of experts who selected finalists and winners from hundreds of nominations, the full list of 2019 winners are:

CEO of the Year – Martha Sullivan, Sensata CEO of the Year – Emerging Company – Mike Massaro, Flywire Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Alison Durant, LogMeIn Chief People Officer of the Year – David Almeda, Kronos Tech Excellence Award – Kathleen Mitford, PTC Emerging Executive of the Year – Michael Bell, Agero Massachusetts Company of the Year – Akamai Massachusetts Growth Company of the Year – Everbridge Massachusetts Emerging Company of the Year – Markforged Digital Transformation in Education – Unruly Studios Digital Transformation in Finance and Insurance – TowerIQ Digital Transformation in Healthcare – Bento Digital Transformation in Manufacturing – Vecna Robotics Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics – Markforged Innovative Tech of the Year: Sales & Marketing – Owl Labs Innovative Tech of the Year: Security – Silverside Detectors

The Mass Technology Leadership Award sponsors include: Platinum Sponsors Marsh & McLennan Agency , PTC , PwC , Rocket Software , Salesforce Commerce Cloud and The Speech Improvement Company . Gold Sponsors: Comcast , IBM and Raytheon .

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org .

