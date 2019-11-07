Patriot Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) announces results of voting on all resolutions presented to its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 5, 2019 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 11,726,810 common shares, or 7.85% of the 149,468,819 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as-at the record date of the Meeting, were voted at the Meeting in person or by proxy. All nominees of Patriot One were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Martin Cronin 11,643,473 99.29% 83,337 0.71% John Gillies 11,644,085 99.29% 82,725 0.71% Victoria Calvert 11,645,085 99.30% 81,725 0.70% Peter van der Gracht 11,613,985 99.04% 112,825 0.96% Scott Shepherd 3,473,119 29.62% 8,253,691 70.38%

Pursuant to, and in accordance with, the terms of the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, Scott Shepherd resigned as a director of the Company immediately following the meeting. Mr. Shepherd’s resignation has been accepted by the Company’s board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Shepherd for his substantial dedication and commitment to the growth and success of the Company over the past three years, and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

“I’d like to personally thank Scott for his unwavering enthusiasm, hard work and dedicated leadership in taking Patriot One forward these past 3 years,” shared Martin Cronin, CEO & President of Patriot One. “He’s been an instrumental voice with our board and leadership team for expanding our focus from a single technology to our multi-sensor platform, which has positioned us as a true global leader in the covert threat detection space. Furthermore, Scott played a key role in our up-listing onto the TSX. The board and staff at Patriot One wishes Scott great success in his future endeavours, knowing he’s been an important player in our journey.”

Following Mr. Shepherd’s resignation as director and Chairman of the Company’s board, Peter van der Gracht has been appointed as the interim Chairman of the Company’s board of directors. Mr. van der Gracht has been a director of Patriot One since July, 2018, and has successfully launched, financed, operated and sold five technology companies, including Nexus, Imedia, Teraspan, Fatport and Wavemakers, as well as served in management roles with Scientific Atlanta, Cisco and Nortel Networks and held senior technology advisory roles with Canada's federal and provincial governments. Mr. van der Gracht holds a bachelor and masters of applied science from the University of British Columbia. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of B.C. During his career, Mr. van der Gracht has been recognized by his peers and industry with many notable awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from B.C. Business Magazine, Silver Medal in Entrepreneurship for Business Excellence, 40 under 40 Award from Business in Vancouver and the Industrial Innovation Gold Medal from the British Columbia Science Council.

In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at five;





The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and





The approval of the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, more particularly described in the Company’s September 27, 2019 management information circular available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Martin Cronin”

Martin Cronin, CEO

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter‐terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi‐Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons‐restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

