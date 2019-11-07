 Sorrento to Present New Data on Advanced Immunotherapies at Multiple Upcoming Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, and members of Sorrento’s research team will participate in upcoming industry conferences in the 4th quarter 2019.



Sorrento will provide new data on recent advances in allogeneic cellular therapy research, including but not limited to 3 clinical areas Sorrento has been focusing on:

original Dimeric Antigen Receptor DAR (proprietary) approach

non-viral gene editing knock-out knock-in KOKI (proprietary) technology

allogeneic manufacturing aiming at increasing capacity and reducing end-patient-costs

Examples from the CD38 and BCMA programs will illustrate current progress in key development areas.

Several scientific posters will be presented at the upcoming Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer and American Society of Hematology conferences and will be available following the event.

Zhangjiang International Summit on Cell Therapy 2019

Date: November 14th

Time: 11:15 AM China Time

Location: Shanghai



Next-generation off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Henry Ji

American Society of Hematology (ASH Scientific Conference)

Date: December 7th through 10th

Location: Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, Fl

Development of an Allogeneic Anti-BCMA T Cell Therapy Utilizing a Novel Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) Structure. Poster and audio.



Poster and audio. Development of a Genetically Engineered Allogeneic Anti-CD38 T Cell Therapy Utilizing a Novel Antigen Receptor Structure. Poster and audio.



Poster and audio. Preclinical characterization of an anti-CD38/CD3 T Cell- redirecting bispecific antibody. Poster and audio.



Poster and audio. Preclinical Evaluation of Human Placental-Derived Allogeneic CD19 CAR-T Cells Against B Cell Malignancies. (Sorrento sourced technology presented by Celularity).



(Sorrento sourced technology presented by Celularity). Development of CD38 CAR Engineered Human Placental Hematopoietic Stem Cell Derived Natural Killer Cells (PNK-CAR38) as Allogeneic Cancer Immunotherapy. (Sorrento sourced technology presented by Celularity).



(Sorrento sourced technology presented by Celularity). Ex-vivo activity of immuno-therapeutic approaches targeting CD38 against Daratumumab-resistant multiple myeloma patient samples. (Collaborative work between Sorrento and Karolinska institute). Late breaking abstract submission.

ASH online (following scientific conference)

Preclinical Development of a BCMA Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate with Novel Payload for Multiple Myeloma Therapy. Selected for inclusion in November supplemental issue of Blood and for ASH online abstracts.



Selected for inclusion in November supplemental issue of Blood and for ASH online abstracts. Preclinical Development of a CD38 Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate for Treatment of Hematological Malignancies. Selected for inclusion in November supplemental issue of Blood and for ASH online abstracts.

Longwood Annual Winter Meeting at Harvard Medical School 2019

Date: December 10th

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Location: Harvard Medical School, Joseph B. Martin Conference Center, Boston, MA



Identifying Novel Technologies and Therapeutic Areas

Expert panel discussion with Dr. Henry Ji

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its’ extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”) as well CAR-T and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir®”).

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for cancer patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) RTX and ZTlido®. RTX is completing a phase IB trial in terminal cancer patients. ZTlido® was approved by US FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the developments of and prospects for Sorrento's and its subsidiaries’ and affiliates’ products and technologies, expected research and development and clinical trials. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's, its subsidiaries', affiliates’ and partners’ technologies and prospects; clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks related to seeking regulatory approvals and conducting clinical trials; risks of supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its strategies; risks related to Sorrento’s debt obligations; and other matters that are described in Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Alexis Nahama, DVM (SVP Corporate Development)

Telephone: 1.858.203.4120

Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com

ZTlido® and G-MAB™ are trademarks owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento, respectively.

Seprehvir®, is a registered trademark of Virttu Biologics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNK Therapeutics, Inc. and part of the group of companies owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



