Stingray Signs Long-Term Agreement as the In-Store Media Provider for Metro Inc.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, today announced that it has concluded a long-term deal to provide custom music programming and in-store messaging for over one thousand leading grocery and pharmacy METRO’s establishments. Retailers under the agreement include Metro and Metro Plus in Quebec, Metro in Ontario, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, Les 5 Saisons, Brunet, and Jean Coutu.



Stingray’s strong partnership as the digital signage provider for Brunet and Jean Coutu for over the last ten years has set the foundation for continuing to strengthen the brands’ customer experience with cutting-edge audio solutions. The offering includes regularly updated customized, and day-parted, music programming with over 30 million titles as well as the production of in-store messaging for each brand.



“It has long been our position that in-store media should be an integral part of every organization’s branding and customer experience strategy,” said Eric Boyko, CEO and co-founder of Stingray. “We are thrilled to empower each brand with the ability to provide their customers with customized music and in-store messaging that entertain as well as inform.”



“We have built a solid relationship with Stingray over the years and are excited to continue working together to enhance the customer experience,” confirmed Alain Tadros, Vice President, Marketing of Metro. “This agreement will improve merchants’ abilities to control and customize the audio offering, which is key to creating commercial environments that align with the brand images.”



The media solution will be deployed across establishments in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick before the end of the year.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators and more. Stingray’s services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.