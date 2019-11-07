Industry leaders give actionable advice for market research success in new paper from Infotools

Infotools taps into experts from the market research industry to uncover "What does it take to be a successful market researcher?"

There are some very smart people in our industry, and many of them have been watching the industry change drastically over the course of their careers” — Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools

AUCKLAND, NZ, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new paper that rounds up advice from some of the consumer insights industry’s most experienced leaders. The paper, called " What does it take to be a successful market researcher? " represents a series of interviews with some of the industry’s most innovative thinkers and experienced researchers. They give their insights and advice into what spells success for today’s researcher, including everything from innate curiosity to utilizing the latest tech stack."There are some very smart people in our industry, and many of them have been watching the industry change drastically over the course of their careers," said Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools. "We wanted to find out from them what they believe are the characteristics and skills of successful market researchers. Their answers are thoughtful, insightful and might just surprise you."Those who contributed to the paper included Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents; Paul Neto, CMO of Measure Protocol; John Bird, EVP of Infotools; Duncan Stuart, Director, Kudos Organisational Dynamics; Scott Luck, Senior Vice President, LRW; Sarah Zurilla, Senior Director, ProdegeMR; and Lisa Wilding-Brown, Chief Research Officer, InnovateMR. Interviewees represent decades of experience from varied segments of the market research space, and their perspectives are rooted in on-the-ground expertise.While each of these experts had a distinct point of view, there were definitely themes that trended throughout their answers to the question “What does it take to be a successful market researcher?” Many noted the importance of human curiosity to drive the exploration of data and the discovery of quality insights. They also emphasized the important role that technology plays in helping market research succeed in the face of massive industry changes.Sarah Zurilla of ProdegeMR said, “It’s a fun time to be a market researcher!” The paper shows that this is the truth.The full paper can be downloaded here:About InfotoolsInfotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Infotools Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design and management, data design and organization, and insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as MDI , Nielsen and Ipsos. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.###



