Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Peter Visclosky

“I was sad to learn that my friend Rep. Pete Visclosky, with whom I served for thirty-four years, will retire from the House at the end of the 116th Congress. He has been a champion for working families in Northwestern Indiana and across our country. As Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Pete has been instrumental in securing funding to protect our troops from harm and ensure that they have the tools necessary to succeed in their missions safeguarding our nation. Throughout his time in Congress, Pete has fought for Indiana steelworkers and to create opportunities for working people and their families to get ahead. His impact on the development of programs offering skills training and access to education has been immeasurable, as has his commitment to fiscal responsibility.

“I join in thanking Pete for his service to his district, the House, and this nation. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the next year to help more people make it in America.”