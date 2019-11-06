Extended Stay America Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Net Income of $53.2 million in the Third Quarter

- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $156.3 million in the Third Quarter

- Franchise pipeline expands 12% to 58 hotels in the Third Quarter

- Repurchased 4.0 million Paired Shares in the Third Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (together, the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STAY) today announced consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net Income of $53.2 million

Total revenues of $332.7 million

Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) declined 1.3%

Adjusted EBITDA of $156.3 million

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“Adjusted FFO”) 1 of $0.54 per diluted Paired Share

Adjusted Paired Share Income 1 of $0.33 per diluted Paired Share

$186 million in capital returns to shareholders for the first nine months of 2019

Extended Stay America’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Halkyard, commented, “Our focus on core extended stay guests enabled us to outperform our competitive set yet again this quarter, a quarter which was characterized by slowing growth in the Economy and Mid-priced chain scales.”

Mr. Halkyard continued, “We have increased the pace of capital returns to shareholders in recent months and are on track to return more than 10% of our recent market capitalization to shareholders in 2019 through dividends and Paired Share repurchases. Capital returns remain a top priority for the Company with a strong balance sheet, a dividend yield in excess of 6% and more than $200 million remaining in repurchase authorization at the end of the third quarter.”

Financial and Operating Results

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $332.7 million, a decrease of 5.2% over the same period in the prior year due to asset dispositions in 2018 and a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues declined 0.6% during the third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total revenues declined 5.2% to $934.0 million, driven by asset dispositions. Adjusting for asset dispositions in 2018, total revenues were approximately flat for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 1.3% over the same period in 2018 to $54.81, driven by a 2.0% decline in Average Daily Rate (“ADR”), partially offset by a 70 basis point increase in occupancy. The decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR was primarily driven by a decline in business transient and medium length stays, particularly in the month of September. Total Company-owned RevPAR increased 1.1% during the quarter, reflecting the sale of non-core hotels throughout 2018. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 declined 0.9% over the same period in 2018 driven by a 2.5% decline in ADR, partially offset by a 120 basis point increase in occupancy. Total Company-owned RevPAR for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 1.7% over the same period in 2018, reflecting the sale of non-core hotels throughout 2018.

Hotel Operating Margin1 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 53.8% compared to 55.5% in the same period in 2018. While we continued our strategy to maximize targeted marketing efforts to our longest staying customers and other cost saving initiatives, these were offset by an increase in certain operating expenses, including hotel payroll expense, property insurance expense and property taxes, as well as a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Hotel Operating Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 52.9% compared to 54.8% in the same period of 2018. Property-level margins remain at industry leading levels.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $53.2 million compared to $75.7 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 29.7%. Net income this quarter was adversely impacted by a $6.7 million debt extinguishment charge related to the Company’s Term Loan modifications and Unsecured Notes offering in September 2019, a non-recurring gain on dispositions of $3.5 million in 2018, as well an impairment charge of $2.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $141.3 million compared to $172.4 million in the same period in 2018, a decrease of 18.0%. The decline in net income for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $156.3 million, a decline of 10.0% compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $6.8 million, a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR and an increase in Comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, $2.7 million in impairment expense and $1.8 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $426.3 million, a decline of 9.9%, due to asset dispositions in 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $20.5 million and an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses.

Adjusted FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $101.5 million compared to $115.1 million in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted FFO was due to an increase in Comparable Company-owned hotel operating expenses and a decline in Comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was $0.54 compared to $0.61 in the same period in 2018. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. Adjusted FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $269.8 million, or $1.43 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $305.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $62.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $74.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2018. The decline in Adjusted Paired Share Income was due to a decline in Hotel Operating Margin and Comparable Company-owned RevPAR, partially offset by lower depreciation expense. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.81 compared to $0.94 in the same period in 2018.

Capital Expenditures

The Company invested $65.1 million in capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2019. This includes $10.2 million in renovation capital, $10.9 million in IT capital and $20.2 million in capital for ESA 2.0 hotel development and land acquisitions. The Company invested $178.0 million in capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2019.

Hotel and Development Pipeline

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a pipeline of 77 hotels representing approximately 9,400 rooms.

Company Owned Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of September 30, 2019 Under Option Pre-Development Under Construction Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 4 496 6 752 9 1,140 19 2,388 0 0 Third Party Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of September 30, 2019 Commitments Applications Executed Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 40 4,928 7 868 11 1,261 58 7,057 1 115 Definitions Under Option Locations with a signed purchase and sale agreement Pre-Development Land purchased, permitting and/or site work Under Construction Hotel is under construction Commitments Signed commitment to build a certain number of hotels by a third party Applications Third party filed franchise application with deposit Executed Franchise application approved, various stages of pre-development and/or under construction





Distributions and Share Repurchases



On November 6, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared cash distributions totaling $0.23 per Paired Share for the third quarter of 2019. The distributions are payable on December 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2019. The Company repurchased 4.0 million Paired Shares during the third quarter for an aggregate purchase of $57.5 million. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has repurchased an additional 2.0 million Paired Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $28.8 million. The Company’s total remaining repurchase authorization was approximately $177 million as of close of the market today.



2019 Outlook

The Company’s 2019 Outlook is updated as follows:

in millions, except % and # of hotels Low High # of hotels owned on 12/31/19 556 Total Revenues $ 1,205 $ 1,215 Comparable system-wide RevPAR % Δ1 -1.75 % -1.25 % Net income $ 162 $ 176 Adjusted Paired Share Income/Paired Share $ 0.93 $ 1.01 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 535 $ 545 Depreciation and amortization $ 190 $ 195 Net interest expense $ 129 $ 129 Effective tax rate 15.75 % 16.75 % Capital expenditures $ 235 $ 275 Expected capital returns $ 285 $ 315 1 Approximately 200 basis point negative impact from hurricane related markets and net renovation displacement 2 Lost contribution of approximately $21 million related to 72 hotel dispositions in 2018





Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our business performance, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures, capital returns, distribution policy and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the “2019 Outlook” section of this release. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2019 and other documents of the Company on file with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company’s forward-looking statements.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 626 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 72 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 % Variance 2019 2018 % Variance REVENUES: $ 320,669 $ 340,917 (5.9 )% Room revenues $ 899,329 $ 958,075 (6.1 )% 6,475 5,943 9.0 % Other hotel revenues 17,848 16,710 6.8 % 1,351 864 56.4 % Franchise and management fees 4,023 2,140 88.0 % 328,495 347,724 (5.5 )% 921,200 976,925 (5.7 )% 4,200 3,352 25.3 % Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 12,821 8,419 52.3 % 332,695 351,076 (5.2 )% Total revenues 934,021 985,344 (5.2 )% OPERATING EXPENSES: 152,913 156,341 (2.2 )% Hotel operating expenses 437,111 443,025 (1.3 )% 22,292 21,242 4.9 % General and administrative expenses 67,606 69,710 (3.0 )% 49,748 52,138 (4.6 )% Depreciation and amortization 147,543 159,652 (7.6 )% 2,679 - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9 )% 227,632 229,721 (0.9 )% 654,939 715,987 (8.5 )% 4,699 3,449 36.2 % Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 14,342 8,762 63.7 % 232,331 233,170 (0.4 )% Total operating expenses 669,281 724,749 (7.7 )% - 3,517 n/a GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES - 41,599 n/a 3 39 (92.3 )% OTHER INCOME 31 501 (93.8 )% 100,367 121,462 (17.4 )% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 264,771 302,695 (12.5 )% 101 (251 ) (140.2 )% OTHER NON-OPERATING EXPENSE (INCOME) (248 ) 48 (616.7 )% 36,535 31,007 17.8 % INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 95,905 95,072 0.9 % 63,731 90,706 (29.7 )% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 169,114 207,575 (18.5 )% 10,501 15,014 (30.1 )% INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,822 35,218 (21.0 )% 53,230 75,692 (29.7 )% NET INCOME 141,292 172,357 (18.0 )% (12,159 ) (3,790 ) 220.8 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (24,790 ) (20,547 ) 20.7 % $ 41,071 $ 71,902 (42.9 )% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 116,502 $ 151,810 (23.3 )% $ 0.22 $ 0.38 (42.2 )% NET INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.62 $ 0.80 (22.5 )% 187,015 189,253 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 188,317 190,111 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 489,767 $ 287,458 Restricted cash $ 13,572 $ 15,878 Total assets $ 4,155,377 $ 3,924,210 Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1) $ 2,639,498 $ 2,402,637 Total equity $ 1,266,471 $ 1,310,639 (1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled $48.5 million and $41.1 million as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 624 624 - Number of hotels (as of September 30) 623 623 - 68,749 68,749 - Number of rooms (as of September 30) 68,634 68,634 - 80.8 % 80.1 % 70 bps Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1) 77.3 % 76.1 % 120 bps $ 67.87 $ 69.27 (2.0 )% Comparable System-Wide ADR(1) $ 67.02 $ 68.77 (2.5 )% $ 54.81 $ 55.51 (1.3 )% Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1) $ 51.83 $ 52.31 (0.9 )% COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 553 553 - Number of hotels (as of September 30) 552 552 - 61,379 61,379 - Number of rooms (as of September 30) 61,264 61,264 - 80.8 % 80.7 % 10 bps Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2) 77.4 % 76.7 % 70 bps $ 70.09 $ 71.23 (1.6 )% Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2) $ 69.15 $ 70.62 (2.1 )% $ 56.66 $ 57.46 (1.4 )% Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2) $ 53.55 $ 54.20 (1.2 )% Renovation Displacement Data (in thousands, except percentages): 5,647 5,647 - Total available room nights 16,725 16,725 - 10 - 10 Room nights displaced from renovation 45 - 45 0.2 % 0.0 % 20 bps % of available room nights displaced 0.3 % 0.0 % 30 bps COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance 554 567 (13 ) Number of hotels (as of September 30) 554 567 (13 ) 61,486 62,748 (1,262 ) Number of rooms (as of September 30) 61,486 62,748 (1,262 ) 80.8 % 80.2 % 60 bps Company-Owned Occupancy(3) 77.4 % 76.0 % 140 bps $ 70.10 $ 69.85 0.4 % Company-Owned ADR(3) $ 69.15 $ 69.24 (0.1 )% $ 56.66 $ 56.02 1.1 % Company-Owned RevPAR(3) $ 53.53 $ 52.65 1.7 % (1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Include results of operations of the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:





Date Number of Hotels

(Sold) Acquired Number of

Rooms Number of

Owned Hotels Number of

Owned Rooms January 1, 2018 - - 624 68,620 February 2018 (25) (2,430) 599 66,190 March 2018 (1) (101) 598 66,089 May 2018 1 115 599 66,204 September 2018 (32) (3,456) 567 62,748 November 2018 1 107 568 62,855 November 2018 (14) (1,369) 554 61,486 September 30, 2019 - - 554 61,486





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 53,230 $ 75,692 (29.7)% Net income $ 141,292 $ 172,357 (18.0)% 10,501 15,014 (30.1)% Income tax expense 27,822 35,218 (21.0)% 36,535 31,007 17.8% Interest expense, net 95,905 95,072 0.9% 101 (251) (140.2)% Other non-operating expense (income) (248) 48 (616.7)% (3) (39) (92.3)% Other income (31) (501) (93.8)% - (3,517) n/a Gain on sale of hotel properties - (41,599) n/a 2,679 - n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9)% 49,748 52,138 (4.6)% Depreciation and amortization 147,543 159,652 (7.6)% 22,292 21,242 4.9% General and administrative expenses 67,606 69,710 (3.0)% 1,660 1,949 (14.8)% Loss on disposal of assets(1) 5,037 2,617 92.5% (1,351) (864) 56.4% Franchise and management fees (4,023) (2,140) 88.0% 499 97 414.4% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 1,521 343 343.4% $ 175,891 $ 192,468 (8.6)% Hotel Operating Profit $ 485,103 $ 534,377 (9.2)% $ 320,669 $ 340,917 (5.9)% Room revenues $ 899,329 $ 958,075 (6.1)% 6,475 5,943 9.0% Other hotel revenues 17,848 16,710 6.8% $ 327,144 $ 346,860 (5.7)% Total room and other hotel revenues $ 917,177 $ 974,785 (5.9)% 53.8% 55.5% (170) bps Hotel Operating Margin 52.9% 54.8% (190) bps





NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO COMPARABLE HOTEL(2) OPERATING PROFIT AND COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance $ 53,230 $ 75,692 (29.7)% Net income $ 141,292 $ 172,357 (18.0)% 10,501 15,014 (30.1)% Income tax expense 27,822 35,218 (21.0)% 36,535 31,007 17.8% Interest expense, net 95,905 95,072 0.9% 101 (251) (140.2)% Other non-operating expense (income) (248) 48 (616.7)% (3) (39) (92.3)% Other income (31) (501) (93.8)% - 0 (3,517) n/a Gain on sale of hotel properties - 0 (41,599) n/a 2,679 - 0 n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 (93.9)% 49,748 52,138 (4.6)% Depreciation and amortization 147,543 159,652 (7.6)% 22,292 21,242 4.9% General and administrative expenses 67,606 69,710 (3.0)% 1,660 1,949 (14.8)% Loss on disposal of assets(1) 5,037 2,617 92.5% (1,351) (864) 56.4% Franchise and management fees (4,023) (2,140) 88.0% 499 97 414.4% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 1,521 343 343.4% (289) (6,751) (95.7)% Hotel operating profit of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (1,235) (20,518) (94.0)% $ 175,602 $ 185,717 (5.4)% Comparable Hotel Operating Profit(2) $ 483,868 $ 513,859 (5.8)% $ 320,669 $ 340,917 (5.9)% Room revenues $ 899,329 $ 958,075 (6.1)% 6,475 5,943 9.0% Other hotel revenues 17,848 16,710 6.8% (571) (16,363) (96.5)% Total revenues of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (2,877) (51,788) (94.4)% $ 326,573 $ 330,497 (1.2)% Comparable total room and other hotel revenues $ 914,300 $ 922,997 (0.9)% 53.8% 56.2% (240) bps Comparable Hotel Operating Margin(2) 52.9% 55.7% (280) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Includes results of 553 and 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.







EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 53,230 $ 75,692 Net income $ 141,292 $ 172,357 36,535 31,007 Interest expense, net 95,905 95,072 10,501 15,014 Income tax expense 27,822 35,218 49,748 52,138 Depreciation and amortization 147,543 159,652 150,014 173,851 EBITDA 412,562 462,299 1,876 1,811 Equity-based compensation 6,131 5,999 2,679 - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (3,517 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - (41,599 ) 1,756 1,532 Other expense(1) 4,907 2,879 $ 156,325 $ 173,677 Adjusted EBITDA $ 426,279 $ 473,178 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA(2) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 53,230 $ 75,692 Net income $ 141,292 $ 172,357 36,535 31,007 Interest expense, net 95,905 95,072 10,501 15,014 Income tax expense 27,822 35,218 49,748 52,138 Depreciation and amortization 147,543 159,652 150,014 173,851 EBITDA 412,562 462,299 (289 ) (6,751 ) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (1,235 ) (20,518 ) 1,876 1,811 Equity-based compensation 6,131 5,999 2,679 - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (3,517 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - (41,599 ) 1,756 1,532 Other expense(1) 4,907 2,879 $ 156,036 $ 166,926 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 425,044 $ 452,660 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.7 million, $1.9 million, $5.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively. (2) Includes results of 553 and 552 hotels owned and operated during the full three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.80 $ 41,071 $ 71,902 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 116,502 $ 151,810 12,155 3,786 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 24,778 20,535 48,247 50,807 Real estate depreciation and amortization 143,335 155,788 2,679 - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (3,517 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - (41,599 ) (8,250 ) (7,897 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (23,132 ) (26,502 ) 95,902 115,081 Funds from Operations 264,162 303,632 6,716 - Debt modification and extinguishment costs 6,716 1,621 (1,088 ) - Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations (1,088 ) (274 ) $ 101,530 $ 115,081 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 269,790 $ 304,979 $ 0.54 $ 0.61 Adjusted Funds from Operations per Paired Share – diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.60 187,015 189,253 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 188,317 190,111







EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.80 $ 41,071 $ 71,902 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 116,502 $ 151,810 12,155 3,786 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 24,778 20,535 53,226 75,688 Paired Share Income 141,280 172,345 6,716 - Debt modification and extinguishment costs 6,716 1,621 2,679 - Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 43,600 - (3,517 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - (41,599 ) 1,756 1,532 Other expense(1) 4,907 2,879 (1,806 ) 331 Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (2,299 ) (1,088 ) $ 62,571 $ 74,034 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 153,283 $ 177,758 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.94 187,015 189,253 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 188,317 190,111 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating expense (income), including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $1.7 million, $1.9 million, $5.0 million and $2.6 million, respectively.





EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ADJUSTED) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Adjusted)(1) Low High $ 1,204,429 Total revenues $ 1,205,000 $ 1,215,000 $ 211,756 Net income $ 161,772 $ 176,353 124,870 Interest expense, net 129,000 129,000 42,076 Income tax expense 32,549 32,968 209,329 Depreciation and amortization 195,000 190,000 588,031 EBITDA 518,321 528,321 (21,422 ) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned for entirety of period presented - - 7,724 Equity-based compensation 8,000 8,000 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 2,679 (42,478 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 0 2,860 Other expense(2) 6,000 6,000 $ 578,315 Comparable Adjusted EBITDA $ 535,000 $ 545,000 (1) 2018 results adjusted to reflect results of 552 hotels owned and operated for the full year ended December 31, 2018. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.







EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ACTUAL) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 0.59 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 112,864 Net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 71,234 $ 79,893 98,876 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT 90,522 96,444 211,740 Paired Share Income 161,756 176,337 1,621 Debt modification and extinguishment costs 6,716 6,716 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,679 2,679 (42,478 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 2,860 Other expense(1) 6,000 6,000 (937 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (2,579 ) (2,425 ) $ 216,406 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 174,572 $ 189,307 $ 1.14 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 0.93 $ 1.01 189,821 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 187,000 187,000 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.







