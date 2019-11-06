PHOTO RELEASE—Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Opening of New Onsite Dental Service

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has opened a new mobile dental clinic located beside the company’s HII Family Health Center in Gautier. Onsite Dental offers convenient access to full-service dental care, including exams and X-rays.



“The mission of Onsite Dental is to help employees be healthier and happier by making high-quality dental care more accessible,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls vice president of human resources and administration. “The health and well-being of our workforce is a priority at Ingalls, and this mobile clinic will help ensure that we are doing everything possible to provide our shipbuilders and their families with the best available healthcare options.”

The new mobile unit, operated by Onsite Dental, offers comprehensive dental care with a dentist and dental hygienist on staff. HII also has an Onsite Dental clinic at its HII Family Health Center in Newport News, Va. The clinics have the ability to offer patients preventive, restorative, periodontal, endodontic, oral surgery, orthodontia and cosmetic dentistry.

Other dental services include:

Cleanings

Crowns

Retainers

Night Guards

Fillings

Whitening

Invisalign

Onsite Dental is part of HII’s overall commitment to improve cost and access of quality health care and wellness. The service is available exclusively to HII employees and their families. In-network rates and discounts are available to those enrolled in an HII or Ingalls union dental plan.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/onsite-dental-ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:



Kianna Mitchell

Kianna.L.Mitchell@hii-co.com

228-935-3466



