Trupanion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP ) announced today that members of Trupanion’s management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 28 th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place November 11-13 at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s CEO and Tricia Plouf, Trupanion’s CFO, is scheduled to present at 9:45 am MT / 8:45 am PT on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

2019 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference which is taking place November 19-20 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s CEO, is scheduled to present at 1:55 pm ET / 10:55 am PT on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout Canada and the United States. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com

206.607.1929



