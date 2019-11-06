NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported GAAP net income of $49.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $49.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. This compares with GAAP net income of $39.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $41.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. In the third quarter of 2018, the company reported GAAP net income of $24.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $31.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return-on-equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.



Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, "National MI again delivered record performance, including new insurance written of $14.1 billion, net premiums earned of $92.4 million, adjusted net income of $49.9 million and adjusted return-on-equity of 23.7%. We continued to grow our high-quality insured portfolio at an industry-leading rate and saw sustained momentum with our customer franchise. We remain focused on achieving disciplined growth and positioning our business to deliver sustained performance across all market cycles."

As of September 30, 2019, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $89.7 billion, up 10% from $81.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and up 41% compared to $63.5 billion as of September 30, 2018.

Net premiums earned for the quarter were $92.4 million, up 11% compared to $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and up 41% compared to $65.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the quarter were $33.2 million, including $1.7 million of fees and expenses related to the Insurance-Linked Notes (ILN) transaction completed on July 30, 2019. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, which included $0.7 million of fees and expenses related to the recently completed ILN transaction and $30.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, which included $1.9 million of fees and expenses related to an ILN transaction completed in July 2018.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.1 billion and shareholders’ equity was $873 million, equal to $12.86 per share.

Return-on-equity for the quarter was 23.6% and adjusted return-on-equity was 23.7%.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $956 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $638 million.

The non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted return-on-equity for the quarters presented exclude the after-tax impact of periodic capital markets transaction costs, changes in the fair value of our warrant liability and realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 Q/Q Y/Y Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) $ 89.7 $ 81.7 $ 63.5 10 % 41 % New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 13.0 11.1 6.7 17 % 95 % Single premium 1.1 1.1 0.7 (1 )% 61 % Total 14.1 12.2 7.4 16 % 92 % Net Premiums Earned ($millions) 92.4 83.2 65.4 11 % 41 % Loss Expense ($millions) 2.6 2.9 1.1 (12 )% 134 % Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 33.2 32.5 30.4 2 % 9 % Loss Ratio 2.8 % 3.5 % 1.7 % Expense Ratio 36.0 % 39.1 % 46.4 % Cash & Investments ($millions) $ 1,119.1 $ 1,053.3 $ 892.6 6 % 25 % Shareholders' Equity ($millions) 873.5 812.4 660.5 8 % 32 % Book Value per Share $ 12.86 $ 11.99 $ 9.96 7 % 29 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the years that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return-on-equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders’ equity for the period.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability. (2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles. (3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results. (4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 92,381 $ 65,407 $ 249,499 $ 181,936 Net investment income 7,882 6,277 22,894 16,586 Net realized investment gains (losses) 81 (8 ) (219 ) 51 Other revenues 1,244 85 1,700 193 Total revenues 101,588 71,761 273,874 198,766 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,572 1,099 8,238 3,311 Underwriting and operating expenses 33,244 30,379 96,636 87,852 Total expenses 35,816 31,478 104,874 91,163 Other expense Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,139 (5,464 ) (6,025 ) (4,935 ) Interest expense (2,979 ) (2,972 ) (9,111 ) (11,951 ) Total other expense (1,840 ) (8,436 ) (15,136 ) (16,886 ) Income before income taxes 63,932 31,847 153,864 90,717 Income tax expense 14,169 7,036 32,102 18,310 Net income $ 49,763 $ 24,811 $ 121,762 $ 72,407 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.38 $ 1.81 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.36 $ 1.75 $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,849 65,948 67,381 64,584 Diluted 70,137 68,844 69,520 67,512 Loss ratio(1) 2.8 % 1.7 % 3.3 % 1.8 % Expense ratio(2) 36.0 % 46.4 % 38.7 % 48.3 % Combined ratio 38.8 % 48.1 % 42.0 % 50.1 % Net income $ 49,763 $ 24,811 $ 121,762 $ 72,407 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $1,376 and ($337) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $8,991 and ($3,676) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 5,177 (1,267 ) 33,824 (13,828 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $17 and ($2) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively and ($46) and ($27) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (64 ) 7 173 102 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,113 (1,260 ) 33,997 (13,726 ) Comprehensive income $ 54,876 $ 23,551 $ 155,759 $ 58,681

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,043,639 and $924,987 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) $ 1,073,176 $ 911,490 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,933 and $1,414 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 45,889 25,294 Premiums receivable 45,730 36,007 Accrued investment income 6,885 5,694 Prepaid expenses 4,518 3,241 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 56,642 46,840 Software and equipment, net 26,303 24,765 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 17,917 30,370 Other assets 20,768 4,708 Total assets $ 1,301,462 $ 1,092,043 Liabilities Term loan $ 146,007 $ 146,757 Unearned premiums 145,146 158,893 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,296 31,141 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 20,505 12,811 Reinsurance funds withheld 16,072 27,114 Warrant liability, at fair value 6,364 7,296 Deferred tax liability, net 43,769 2,740 Other liabilities (1) 10,816 3,791 Total liabilities 427,975 390,543 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 67,927,370 and 66,318,849 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 679 663 Additional paid-in capital 698,393 682,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 19,165 (14,832 ) Retained earnings 155,250 33,488 Total shareholders' equity 873,487 701,500 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,301,462 $ 1,092,043

(1) Deferred Ceding Commissions have been reclassified to "Other liabilities" in prior periods

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 92,381 $ 83,249 $ 65,407 Net investment income 7,882 7,629 6,277 Net realized investment gains (losses) 81 (113 ) (8 ) Other revenues 1,244 415 85 Total revenues 101,588 91,180 71,761 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,572 2,923 1,099 Underwriting and operating expenses 33,244 32,543 30,379 Total expenses 35,816 35,466 31,478 Other Expense Gain (Loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,139 (1,685 ) (5,464 ) Interest expense (2,979 ) (3,071 ) (2,972 ) Total other expense (1,840 ) (4,756 ) (8,436 ) Income before income taxes 63,932 50,958 31,847 Income tax expense 14,169 11,858 7,036 Net income $ 49,763 $ 39,100 $ 24,811 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses (81 ) 113 8 (Gain) Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,139 ) 1,685 5,464 Capital markets transaction costs 1,689 664 1,871 Adjusted income before taxes 64,401 53,420 39,190 Income tax expense on adjustments 338 163 395 Adjusted net income $ 49,894 $ 41,399 $ 31,759 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 70,137 69,590 68,844 Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.71 $ 0.59 $ 0.46 Return-on-equity 23.6 % 20.0 % 15.4 % Adjusted return-on-equity 23.7 % 21.2 % 19.7 %





Historical Quarterly Data 2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 92,381 $ 83,249 $ 73,868 $ 69,261 $ 65,407 $ 61,615 Net investment income 7,882 7,629 7,383 6,952 6,277 5,735 Net realized investment gains (losses) 81 (113 ) (187 ) 6 (8 ) 59 Other revenues 1,244 415 42 40 85 44 Total revenues 101,588 91,180 81,106 76,259 71,761 67,453 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 2,572 2,923 2,743 2,141 1,099 643 Underwriting and operating expenses 33,244 32,543 30,849 29,384 30,379 29,020 Total expenses 35,816 35,466 33,592 31,525 31,478 29,663 Other (expense) income (1) (1,840 ) (4,756 ) (8,540 ) 510 (8,436 ) (5,451 ) Income before income taxes 63,932 50,958 38,974 45,244 31,847 32,339 Income tax expense 14,169 11,858 6,075 9,724 7,036 7,098 Net income $ 49,763 $ 39,100 $ 32,899 $ 35,520 $ 24,811 $ 25,241 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,849 67,590 66,692 66,308 65,948 65,664 Diluted 70,137 69,590 68,996 69,013 68,844 68,616 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 2.8 % 3.5 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 1.7 % 1.0 % Expense Ratio (3) 36.0 % 39.1 % 41.8 % 42.4 % 46.4 % 47.1 % Combined ratio 38.8 % 42.6 % 45.5 % 45.5 % 48.1 % 48.1 %

(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability and interest expense.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 12,994 $ 11,067 $ 6,211 $ 6,296 $ 6,675 $ 5,711 Single 1,106 1,112 702 666 686 802 Primary $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361 $ 6,513





Primary and pool IIF As of September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 71,814 $ 63,922 $ 55,995 $ 51,655 $ 46,967 $ 41,843 Single 17,899 17,786 17,239 16,896 16,560 16,246 Primary 89,713 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 58,089 Pool 2,668 2,758 2,838 2,901 2,974 3,064 Total $ 92,381 $ 84,466 $ 76,072 $ 71,452 $ 66,501 $ 61,153

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction and 2018 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction and 2019 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 4,901,809 $ 4,558,862 $ 4,534,353 $ 4,292,450 $ 3,960,461 $ 3,606,928 Ceded premiums earned (23,151 ) (20,919 ) (21,468 ) (20,487 ) (19,286 ) (18,077 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 766 770 899 710 337 173 Ceding commission earned 4,584 4,171 4,206 4,084 3,814 3,536 Profit commission 13,254 11,884 12,061 11,666 11,272 10,707 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (4,409 ) $ (2,895 ) $ (3,023 ) $ (3,257 ) $ (3,093 ) $ (1,623 )

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361 $ 6,513 New risk written 3,651 3,183 1,799 1,799 1,883 1,647 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 89,713 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 58,089 Risk in force (1) 22,810 20,661 18,373 17,091 15,744 14,308 Policies in force (count) (1) 350,395 324,876 297,232 280,825 262,485 241,993 Average loan size (1) $ 0.256 $ 0.252 $ 0.246 $ 0.244 $ 0.242 $ 0.240 Coverage percentage (2) 25.4 % 25.3 % 25.1 % 24.9 % 24.8 % 24.6 % Loans in default (count) (1) 1,230 1,028 940 877 746 768 Percentage of loans in default (1) 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 70 $ 58 $ 53 $ 48 $ 42 $ 43 Average premium yield (3) 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Earnings from cancellations $ 7.4 $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 $ 2.6 $ 3.1 Annual persistency (4) 82.4 % 86.0 % 87.2 % 87.1 % 86.1 % 85.5 % Quarterly run-off (5) 7.5 % 5.1 % 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.5 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,994 $ 5,627 $ 3,191 740-759 2,288 2,165 1,228 720-739 2,102 1,785 1,095 700-719 1,450 1,337 878 680-699 915 891 632 <=679 351 374 337 Total $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 7,361 Weighted average FICO 754 751 747





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 989 $ 971 $ 676 90.01% to 95.00% 6,592 5,931 3,553 85.01% to 90.00% 4,933 4,085 2,373 85.00% and below 1,586 1,192 759 Total $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 7,361 Weighted average LTV 91.7 % 92.0 % 92.5 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) Purchase $ 11,284 $ 10,697 $ 7,022 Refinance 2,816 1,482 339 Total $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 7,361

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2019.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2019 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2019 $ 31,844 $ 8,283 2018 21,932 5,571 2017 16,283 4,028 2016 12,944 3,231 2015 5,792 1,464 2014 and before 918 233 Total $ 89,713 $ 22,810

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 41,855 $ 37,830 $ 29,627 740-759 15,028 13,731 10,386 720-739 12,666 11,388 8,566 700-719 9,822 9,028 7,008 680-699 6,559 6,045 4,655 <=679 3,783 3,686 3,285 Total $ 89,713 $ 81,708 $ 63,527





Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 10,611 $ 9,551 $ 7,361 740-759 3,847 3,499 2,592 720-739 3,257 2,904 2,131 700-719 2,501 2,286 1,732 680-699 1,665 1,524 1,145 <=679 929 897 783 Total $ 22,810 $ 20,661 $ 15,744





Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 8,500 $ 7,925 $ 6,309 90.01% to 95.00% 42,255 38,371 28,879 85.01% to 90.00% 28,083 25,099 19,074 85.00% and below 10,875 10,313 9,265 Total $ 89,713 $ 81,708 $ 63,527





Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,326 $ 2,145 $ 1,670 90.01% to 95.00% 12,358 11,206 8,416 85.01% to 90.00% 6,854 6,108 4,590 85.00% and below 1,272 1,202 1,068 Total $ 22,810 $ 20,661 $ 15,744





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 81,708 $ 73,234 $ 58,089 NIW 14,100 12,179 7,361 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (6,095 ) (3,705 ) (1,923 ) IIF, end of period $ 89,713 $ 81,708 $ 63,527

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 California 11.9 % 12.3 % 13.3 % Texas 8.1 8.2 8.1 Florida 5.6 5.4 4.9 Virginia 5.3 5.2 4.9 Arizona 4.2 4.6 5.0 Illinois 3.8 3.6 3.3 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.6 Michigan 3.5 3.5 3.7 Colorado 3.4 3.4 3.4 Maryland 3.3 3.3 3.2 Total 52.7 % 53.1 % 53.4 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2019.



As of September 30, 2019 Book year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception

to Date) (1) Cumulative

Default

Rate (2) Current

default

rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 25 15 % 655 138 — 1 0.2 % 0.2 % — % 2014 3,451 893 26 % 14,786 4,758 48 35 3.9 % 0.6 % 1.0 % 2015 12,422 5,792 47 % 52,548 27,230 173 82 2.8 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 2016 21,187 12,944 61 % 83,626 55,060 246 74 2.0 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 2017 21,582 16,283 75 % 85,897 68,744 403 28 3.0 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 2018 27,288 21,932 80 % 104,014 88,130 333 8 3.7 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 2019 33,192 31,844 96 % 109,954 106,335 27 — 0.8 % — % — % Total $ 119,284 $ 89,713 451,480 350,395 1,230 228

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 18,432 $ 10,601 $ 12,811 $ 8,761 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (3,775 ) (2,382 ) (3,001 ) (1,902 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 14,657 8,219 9,810 6,859 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 3,547 1,938 10,948 5,090 Prior years (3) (975 ) (839 ) (2,710 ) (1,779 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 2,572 1,099 8,238 3,311 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) — 37 — 37 Prior years (3) 1,033 890 2,401 1,742 Reinsurance terminations (4) — — (549 ) — Total claims and claim expenses paid 1,033 927 1,852 1,779 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 16,196 8,391 16,196 8,391 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 4,309 2,517 4,309 2,517 Ending balance $ 20,505 $ 10,908 $ 20,505 $ 10,908

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions, included in "Other assets" on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.

(4) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Beginning default inventory 1,028 768 877 928 Plus: new defaults 718 380 1,838 1,080 Less: cures (476 ) (378 ) (1,383 ) (1,203 ) Less: claims paid (37 ) (24 ) (98 ) (59 ) Less: claims denied (3 ) — (4 ) — Ending default inventory 1,230 746 1,230 746

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 37 24 98 59 Total amount paid for claims $ 1,265 $ 1,128 $ 2,979 $ 2,217 Average amount paid per claim $ 34 $ 47 $ 30 $ 38 Severity(2) 70 % 80 % 70 % 76 %

(1) Count includes 8 and 14 claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 1 and 5 claims settled without payment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of September 30,

2019 As of September 30,

2018 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 15 $ 14 IBNR (2) 2 1 Total $ 17 $ 15

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

As of September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In Thousands) Available Assets $ 955,554 $ 878,550 $ 702,020 Risk-Based Required Assets 637,914 782,460 398,975







