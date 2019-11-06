Desklab, Razor-Thin Portable Monitor and Workstation, Surpasses $100,000 Funding on Kickstarter

An extra screen can boost your productivity by up to 50% Perfect for creatives on the go Big screen mobile gaming, anywhere you go!

Ultra-thin, touchscreen portable monitor for work, travel, gaming, & more. Featuring 4K resolution, built-in speakers, great compatibility, and device charging!

Desklab is revolutionary because it has really techy features like 4K LED picture, dual speakers, and smart mirroring but is still easy enough for anyone to use” — Ariel @ Desklab

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those with cluttered bags, briefcases, and backpacks have a reason to rejoice. The launch of Desklab, an all-in-one portable monitor, promises to eliminate the need for cables, speakers, dongles and more, putting all of these capabilities in one razor-thin package.

Desklab launched last week on the popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter and reached its funding goal of $5,000 in the first 5 minutes of its campaign. Enthusiasm for Desklab’s unrivaled capabilities, versatility, and portability soon caught on around the web. Now, just over a week into the campaign, the founders of Desklab are proud to have sailed past the $100,000 threshold.

“Desklab is revolutionary because it has really techy features like 4K LED picture, dual speakers, and smart mirroring but is still easy enough for anyone to use,” remarked one of the founders, Ariel. “Just plug and play, it’s that simple. We’re excited how Desklab is going to offer people a whole new way to work and play on the go, and we’re thrilled that our backers feel the same.” Desklab is currently accepting backers on kickstarter.com.

Desklab touts itself as much more than a portable touchscreen monitor. With a plethora of features not found in competing devices, Desklab combines all of the capabilities needed for on-the-go productivity in one package.

Perfect for freelancers, travelers, professionals, designers and more, Desklab can connect to any device via USB-C and boost productivity in an instant. With advanced mirroring technology, Desklab can become a second monitor or lend a desktop interface to your mobile device, allowing busy mobile users to escape bumbling thumbs and autocorrect and turn their phone into an easy-to-use workspace.

The advanced touch monitor is perfect for swiping on Netflix, typing, editing photos, and touching up fine details with a stylus. Desklab can also be used vertically and is ideal for coders and editors.

Desklab’s amazing 4K picture and dual-speaker sound make it the perfect tool for collaborating, impressing colleagues at meetings, or relaxing with some entertainment on the go. Thanks to its durable design, eye safety features, and energy efficiency, users will be able to enjoy Desklab anytime and anywhere without hassle.

Fully equipped with two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, a Micro SD port, and a 3.5mm Aux port, Desklab is ready to transform any device into a 4K workstation. Say goodbye to expensive dongles and adapters and plug and play with Desklab. It even charges devices so users don’t have to worry about finding those precious outlets while on the move.

Optimized for gaming, Desklab is compatible with PS4, Xbox 1, Switch, and more. With a lightning-fast 10ms response rate, lag will never be a problem. Desklab also features twice the brightness of other monitors, so games and videos are enjoyable in any environment or time of day.

Thinner than an iPad and less than half the weight of MacBook Air, Desklab is the only touchscreen monitory that packs so many cutting-edge features into a razor-thin (and razor-sharp) model.

Discover Desklab today and take advantage of exclusive early-bird pricing of over 60% off at kickstarter.com.

About Desklab

Desklab was founded by a team of tech lovers and engineers in Hong Kong. Dedicated to improving the way we work and play in a world that keeps spinning faster, Desklab provides unique solutions that bring practicality to the forefront of technology.

The team at Desklab didn’t want to make “just another device” to add to your already full bag of cords, gadgets, and adapters. Instead, the founders set out to create a device that could replace all the tech clutter and be the only auxiliary device you’d need.

After months of research and development and dozens of designs, the first prototype for Desklab was produced. It was then refined and upgraded by a world-class engineering team that worked relentlessly to bring the most up-to-date features to the thinnest, lightest touchscreen monitor ever made.

The Desklab team is proud to have reached $100,000 on Kickstarter and is looking forward to designing more productivity-boosting gadgets in the coming years.

To get more information on Desklab or to become a backer, visit the campaign on Kickstarter today.

Desklab Intro Video - Kickstarter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.