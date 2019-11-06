Associa Hill Country Announces Maria Simon as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces Maria Simon as the new branch president.



As the new president, Ms. Simon will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training as well as developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.



Ms. Simon has more than 20 years of community, resort, and manufactured housing management experience while working at the community and executive level. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Simon served as regional vice president of operations for organizations in Texas, Florida, and Michigan, with managed communities located across the United States.



“Maria is a natural leader, has vast industry experience, and is committed to our clients, managers, and communities,” stated Shawn Fazekas, Associa regional vice president. “Her diverse background and overall strategy for branch growth will lead the team into the next phase of providing exceptional management services and achieving our branch objectives and client goals.”



Ms. Simon is a valued member of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and has been a licensed CAM (LCAM) in the state of Florida since 2014.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



