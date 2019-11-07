Jennifer Glass Releases “It’s the Bottom Line That Matters” Helps Small Biz Stop Losing $ on Marketing that Doesn’t Work

It's The Bottom Line That Matters: : Quick Tips & Strategies You Can Use Right Now to Grow Your Business in The Next 12-Months by Jennifer R Glass Business Growth Strategies International, LLC: Bringing Your Business to New Heights

Jennifer Glass releases new book; shows small business owners and entrepreneurs how to grow their business with smart marketing and strategies to grow.

Know the ways to market & have a market-dominating position: SMB owners can make a few tweaks in their marketing resulting in tremendous gains often without spending a cent on hard marketing tactics” — Jennifer R Glass

TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer R Glass, CEO of Business Growth Strategies International, LLC recently released her new book, “ It’s the Bottom Line That Matters : Quick Tips & Strategies You Can Use Right Now to Grow Your Business in The Next 12-Months” to help the millions of small businesses around the globe stop wasting money on marketing ideas that simply don’t work!“So many small business owners think they have to keep throwing money away by spending it on marketing campaigns that show little to no return on the investment simply because that’s what every ‘guru’ is telling them to do,” says Jennifer Glass. “By knowing the right ways to market and showing the market-dominating position in the marketing efforts, small business owners quickly see how a few tweaks they make in their marketing efforts can result in tremendous gains, and often, without spending a cent on hard marketing tactics!“By using the strategies in my book the right way, my clients have found that people are coming to them much more often, resulting in higher sales and profit margins. We look carefully at what they’re doing now, how they are doing it and what their messaging is conveying to clear things up – so whether we are looking at a joint venture strategy or an upsell/cross-sell/downsell opportunity and more, my clients know they’re operating in the right direction, and sometimes at no out-of-pocket expense! These same strategies are available in the book and are there for any small business owner to learn from and WITHOUT ANY PRIOR EXPERIENCE!”The ISBN for the book “It’s the Bottom Line That Matters” is 978-0578547992 and is available for purchase on Amazon or from any other seller by looking up the ISBN number. Bulk order requests for educational or promotional purchases of "It's the Bottom Line That Matters: Quick Tips & Strategies You Can Use Right Now to Grow Your Business in The Next 12-Months" can be made by contacting Business Growth Strategies International at +1.201.645.0132 or by emailing bottomline@bgsicoaching.com.About Jennifer R Glass: Jennifer R Glass is CEO at Business Growth Strategies International, LLC (formerly Credit Cards, NJ). BGSI, through its various divisions – bgsipayments, bgsicoaching, www.bgsiacademy.com , bgsimarketing & www.ccnjhost.com – provides a robust and best-in-class solution for business owners looking to grow their business and revenues.Ms. Glass is frequently asked to speak on numerous stages, including having been a three-time top college speaker, the Small Business Development Center – an organization providing consulting, training and other services to approximately one million small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs each year and presents on topics such as “QUICKLY Get More SALES & REVENUES the EASY Way,” “The 3 Secrets to Getting More Customers,” “Optimize YOUR LinkedIn Profile to Maximize Your Revenues,” “The 9-Point Sales Process to Getting More Revenue,” and her keynote address “Does Success Equate to Happiness?”Ms. Glass recently co-authored “Reach Your Greatness” with ABC’s “Secret Millionaire,” James Malinchak and has her book designed to help small business owners learn how to effectively get more clients without having to waste money on marketing that simply doesn’t work.Because of the work Ms. Glass has done over the last 15+ years, she has been featured in numerous media outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC & Fox, is recognized as a leader in business by more than 1,000 organizations, the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, several top global accounting firms, commercial and investment banks and was even named as a top woman in business leader by Acquisition International Magazine among other publications. You can check out a sampling of Jennifer R Glass’ recent interviews here . Ms. Glass is also highly sought after by business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals looking to increase their business via social media and other channels.About Business Growth Strategies International, LLC: Business Growth Strategies International, LLC (BGSI) was formed in 2005 by Jennifer R Glass to help small business owners get the growth tools and strategies necessary to help them in today’s competitive business environment. Whether it is learning how to get more clients and revenues the easy way through the business growth coaching platform (BGSI Coaching & www.BGSIAcademy.com ) or having an easier way to make getting paid hassle-free and allow for more solutions to get higher dollar sales via www.BGSIPayments.com , we’ve got the tools and know-how to make you stand out from the crowd and BE THE DESTINATION your clients need.Find out more about BGSI at https://www.bgsillc.com or follow us on Facebook & Twitter at @bgsillc.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.