Cravey Real Estate Completes Lease to Crunch Fitness in Carmel Village Shopping Center
The Crunch facility will be open 24/7 and offer more than 70 classes per week, a training area, indoor turf, tanning beds, Hydro Massage and red light therapy. Crunch Fitness plans to open 21 more gyms throughout Central Texas over the next five years.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Lynann Pinkham
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 3612895168
email us here
