Cravey Real Estate Completes Lease to Crunch Fitness in Carmel Village Shopping Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynann Pinkham , Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.’s retail expert has assisted in finalizing the lease with the national fitness chain, Crunch Fitness . Crunch will open a $ 2.5 million, 25,000 SF gym within Carmel Village Shopping Center located at 4108 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, Texas. Carmel Village Shopping Center is owned by Brixmor Property Group which owns and operates more than 400 retail centers across the country.The Crunch facility will be open 24/7 and offer more than 70 classes per week, a training area, indoor turf, tanning beds, Hydro Massage and red light therapy. Crunch Fitness plans to open 21 more gyms throughout Central Texas over the next five years.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/

