FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD FLORIDA TO CELEBRATE FALL AT UPCOMING DOWNTOWN BLOCK PARTY

Family-Friendly Downtown Block Party in Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, FL, US, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 16, 2019 starting at 5:00PM, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter will be one of twenty-two non-profits participating in the Fall Downtown Block Party located at the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, Florida.This family-friendly event includes live music, great food, face painting, bouncy house, balloon artist, games, raffle prizes and more!The event, sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, is free and open to the public.The FDFW center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Avenue will be giving out free raffle tickets at the event. Many prizes will be raffled, including the top prize of a $500 VISA gift card. The Florida President of FDFW, Ms. Julieta Santagostino, will be announcing and giving out the raffle prizes.There will also be a scavenger hunt starting at 7:00PM in the FDFW center for anyone who would like to participate.“It is always great to see a family friendly event where everyone is having fun and enjoying themselves without alcohol or other drugs.” Said Ms. Santagostino “Drug-Free World is very happy to participate and support events like these.”FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get copies of the drug education materials or get more information about the upcoming Block Party contact the FDFW at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.orgFoundation for a Drug-Free WorldThe Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



