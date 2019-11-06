Restaurant Magic Announces Full Integration with SICOM POS at Popeyes Annual Convention

Restaurant Magic, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced new point of sale integrations at the 2019 Popeyes International Convention.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced new point of sale integrations at the 2019 Popeyes International Franchise Convention. The multi-unit back office solution can now fully integrate with SICOM and Aloha POS for Popeyes Franchises. The announcement was made at the annual Popeyes International Franchise Association (PIFA) convention in Miami, Florida on October 23-25, 2019.

The integrations will improve management and reporting for Popeyes franchise locations. It will bring near-real time, mobile-friendly cloud-based reporting of key KPIs, labor management, and facilitates food cost management including Theoretical vs. Actual analysis, predicted prep, and predicted ordering. Another key feature is the direct export capability to accounting and payroll systems. This full integration with SICOM and Aloha opens an exciting array of opportunities for Popeyes franchise groups.

“Restaurant Magic is the ‘Best of the Best’ in a back-office solution” said Mike Shelton, Popeyes Franchisee of 75 locations in Louisiana, Texas, & Arkansas. “Our restaurant leaders, accounting, vendor and office support staff truly love the level of service that is provided.”

“What really excites me about Restaurant Magic is the reporting capabilities and flexibility. I can do things with their toolset that I just can’t with anyone else” said John Brodersen, owner of Broderson Management Corporation. Brodersen Management Corporation is currently implementing Data Central in all of its 58 Popeyes locations including 18 in Puerto Rico.

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 30 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. With advanced forecasting, predictive scheduling and mobile technologies, Restaurant Magic has solution for every problem. To learn more about Restaurant Magic and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at RestaurantMagic.com.



