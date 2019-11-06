How Marketing Agency vitalink® Empowers New Clients Toward Purpose-Driven Brands

RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- vitalink has been a purpose-driven branding and marketing firm since its inception in 1996 but is now taking this commitment to the next level. As a demonstration of its commitment, the agency will begin giving back 5-10% of its revenues to these new clients’ causes.“Whether you are a non-profit, foundation, university, or business, it is more important than ever to be authentic and ‘live’ your brand’s values,” says Jeanne Frazer, president of vitalink. “Being purpose-driven is at the core of who we are. It is time for us to step in and own our purpose-driven focus by giving back to our communities.” vitalink works with higher education, non-profits, foundations, communities, and businesses that are committed to a purpose-driven brand. The agency gives back to the community on a regular basis and team members are given paid time off to volunteer for causes they support.vitalink ( www.vitalinkweb.com ) is a purpose-driven branding and marketing firm. vitalink partners with clients to build purposeful, prosperous brands that speak to their communities. We are a small, woman-owned business founded in 1996. vitalink has a strong commitment to education and is a founding partner of HBCUgrow ( www.hbcugrow.com ). Empowering purpose fuels results.###



