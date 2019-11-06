Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh Named Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Industry Executive for 2019

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Andy Marsh, CEO of Latham, New York-based fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power, received the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Industry Executive Award for 2019 at the biannual Fuel Cell Seminar and Energy Exposition (FCS&EE), the largest and longest running gathering of the international fuel cell and hydrogen industry in North America.



This award is in recognition of an executive who has led his or her organization successfully but who has played a decisive role in helping the growth of the overall industry. “Mr. Marsh surely fits this description,” said Morry Markowitz, President of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) and member of the FCS&EE Board, who presented the award. “He has guided Plug Power’s and market sector growth in materials handling and backup power, and is now expanding into other industrial applications. Marsh also continues to serve as prominent voice for, and booster of, the industry.” World-leading companies such as Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour are among the customers of Plug Power’s fuel cell products and technologies.

A graduate of Duke University, with an MBA from Southern Methodist University, Mr. Marsh currently serves as the Chairman of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) and is a member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technical Advisory Committee (HTAC) that helps guide the U.S. Department of Energy’s fuel cell policies. He also represents Plug Power at the global Hydrogen Council. Prior to Plug Power, he co-founded and served as CEO of Valere Power and spent almost 18 years at Lucent Bell Laboratories.

“I am greatly honored to receive this award,” said Mr. Marsh, who became Plug Power’s CEO in 2008. “I believe in Plug Power, our products and our people. Equally important, I believe in our industry and in the fuel cell future that we are all building together.”

On Andy Marsh’s leadership, Frank Wolak, Vice President of FuelCell Energy and FCS&EE Board Member, said, “Andy has a substantial track record of industry leadership, active engagement and passion, the exact attributes the Industry Executive Award seeks to honor.”

“Plug Power has become a guiding light in our industry, showing the rest of the world how fuel cell technology can provide commercially and environmentally sound solutions to businesses around the world working to both improve their productivity and carbon footprint,” said Mr. Markowitz.

For more information on the FCS&EE please visit: www.fuelcellseminar.com . For more information on Plug Power, visit: www.plugpower.com .

About the Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition

Since 1976, the Fuel Cell Seminar has been a staple for fuel cell industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to meet with colleagues and customers alike and see the latest developments of this exciting industry. Attracting an international audience, the Fuel Cell Seminar features the latest fuel cell and hydrogen products, technical and market research, policy updates, and commercialization strategies for all applications and market sectors. The Fuel Cell Seminar is the foremost event for networking with industry representatives, current and potential customers, stakeholders and decision makers interested in the clean, reliable, resilient power potential of fuel cells.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eaef8ce-5678-415a-b0f1-1133bcf20982

