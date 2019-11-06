NuWave Communications Announces iPilot Portal,World's First Automated Microsoft Teams Direct Routing OnBoarding Solution

NuWave Announces Revolutionary iPilot Portal as World’s First Fully Automated Microsoft Teams Direct Routing On-Boarding & Tenant Configuration Solution.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuWave Communications, Inc. has developed and deployed iPilot™, the world’s first fully automated provisioning portal for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Customers. In conjunction with NuWave’s Direct Routing calling plans, iPilot fully automates network onboarding & tenant provisioning.

As Teams & Teams Voice continue to be adopted at a record-breaking pace, NuWave customers and industry feedback made it clear that Direct Routing onboarding could be complex and occasionally problematic. iPilot automates all onboarding from number portability, provisioning, E911 and tenant management in one simple, easy to use, secure platform.

iPilot combined with NuWave Direct Routing unlocks the full potential of Teams Voice for anyone seeking an All-in-One Communication solution & Phone System with full Office 365 Integration. NuWave’s Teams Shared Calling Plans provide unmatched flexibility, reliability, and economy of scale.

NuWave enables carrier grade enterprise voice services for Teams Voice users with crystal clear quality, geo redundancy, 24-hour support, call analytics, and unlimited inbound calling. Additional info located here; https://www.nuwave.com.

“As the first US Carrier endorsed by Microsoft to provide Direct Routing Calling Plans we have over 18 months experience onboarding customers. As a result, we have assisted even the most advanced IT Professionals as they have worked through some of the complexities in the required PowerShell configurations. We are happy to announce that iPilot eliminates those somewhat complex steps and automates all tenant configuration in a simple, quick and secure platform. This allows Teams users to be making PSTN calls in minutes not days, weeks, or months” – Mark Bunnell, COO, NuWave Communications.

About NuWave Communications Inc.

Founded in 1998. NuWave specializes in Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Advanced UCaaS solutions, Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, domestic and international toll-free origination, and domestic and international termination, for more information, please contact teams@nuwave.com or visit us at www.nuwave.com

For more information on this press release or to schedule an interview with NuWave COO, Mark Bunnell contact Gary Woods, NuWave Communications Vice President of Business Development Microsoft Solutions, (702) 960-0455 or email garywoods@nuwave.com



